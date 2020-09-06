The “Bus Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Bus industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Bus market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Bus market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Bus market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Bus market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Bus market report provides an in-depth insight into Bus industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

The bus market is segmented by type, application, and fuel type.

Key Market Trends:

The Transit Bus Segment is Expected to Witness the Fastest Growth in the Coming Years

The transit bus segment of the market studied was valued at USD 29.69 billion in 2018, and it is expected to project a CAGR of 8.78%, during the forecast period.

A transit bus is a type of bus used for shorter-distance routes within metropolitan cities and other urban areas by public transport service providers. These buses are also used by private transport companies on a public contract or fully independent basis. Almost half of the world’s population lives in cities, which makes optimized public transport a top priority for local and national governments. Working professionals and common public in the developing economies depend on transit systems to cater to their transportation needs, in turn, driving the demand for these buses.

Transit buses running on diesel and other fossil fuels have been a major cause of pollution in cities across the world. Therefore, the market for transit buses is witnessing a paradigm shift toward electric buses. This shift is supported by many governments for tackling environmental issues.

In 2015, the Chinese government began subsidizing the purchase of electric buses, encouraging transit systems to replace their diesel, CNG, LNG, and gasoline transit buses. Owing to this, sales of battery-powered models in the country increased dramatically. As of December 2018, China is the largest market for transit electric buses. In December 2018, the California Air Resources Board (CARB) voted on a regulation for transition to 100% zero-emission bus fleets by 2040. Programs like these are expected to become major drivers for the transit bus segment of the market studied over the forecast period.

Europe is Expected to Witness the Second-fastest Growth Rate

The European region is expected to witness the second-fastest CAGR of 7.50%, during the forecast period.

In Europe, in 2018, the United Kingdom dominated the market and accounted for 20.22% share of the total market, followed by Germany, France, and Spain. In the United Kingdom, buses are the most frequently used mode of transport. In 2017, 4.4 billion bus trips were made across England, and buses accounted for approximately 59% of all public transport trips in Great Britain, compared to 21% by rail.

Local bus passenger journeys have been continually declining in London, English metropolitan areas, English non-metropolitan areas, England, Scotland, Wales, and Great Britain. The prime reason is the steep decline in travel on local government funded bus and privatization of buses (as bus operators can decide the routes they want to travel), which resulted in sparse services. However, owing to rise in pollution, and to reduce reliance on oil and dependence on oil producing countries, the country has been focusing on e-mobility. Moreover, clean air zones have been introduced in many cities of the United Kingdom, and commuters are deterred by the congestion and high parking costs, which in turn, is propelling the need for clean and efficient bus service in the country.

In Europe, the United Kingdom has the most number of electric buses, with hybrid electric buses currently running in many British cities, representing 18% of the Europe’s entire fleet. The electrification of the country’s road transport is still in its nascent stage, but the falling costs are expected to drive the growth of the market.

Bus Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for Bus market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of Bus status worldwide?

What are the Bus market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of Bus ?

What is the market share of each type and application?

Detailed TOC of Bus Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.4 Market Restraints

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Single Deck

5.1.2 Double Deck

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Transit Bus

5.2.2 Intercity/Coaches

5.2.3 Other Applications (School Bus, etc.)

5.3 By Fuel Type

5.3.1 Diesel

5.3.2 Electric and Hybrid

5.3.3 Other Fuel Types (CNG, Biofuel, etc.)

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 UK

5.4.2.2 Germany

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Spain

5.4.2.5 Italy

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 South Korea

5.4.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Rest of the World

5.4.4.1 South America

5.4.4.2 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Vendor Market Share

6.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Anhui Ankai Automobile Company

6.3.2 Daimler AG

6.3.3 Alexander Dennis

6.3.4 Volvo

6.3.5 Solaris Bus

6.3.6 Tata Motors

6.3.7 Ashok Leyland

6.3.8 Traton (Scania, MAN, etc.)

6.3.9 Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co. Ltd

6.3.10 Xiamen King Long United Automotive Industry

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

8 DISCLAIMER

