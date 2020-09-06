The “Cakes, Pastries, and Sweet Pies Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Cakes, Pastries, and Sweet Pies industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Cakes, Pastries, and Sweet Pies market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Cakes, Pastries, and Sweet Pies market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Cakes, Pastries, and Sweet Pies market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Cakes, Pastries, and Sweet Pies market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Cakes, Pastries, and Sweet Pies market report provides an in-depth insight into Cakes, Pastries, and Sweet Pies industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

The scope of the market includes Cakes, pastries and Sweet Pies by Product type. By distribution channel, the market is categorized as supermarkets/ hypermarkets, Specialist Retailers, Convenience stores, and others.

Key Market Trends:

Convenience Factor for Ready-To-Eat Products

The definition of convenience is evolving with dynamic demands from consumers. Cake mixes were one of the bakery products that gave birth to the concept of “convenience”. As evident from the graph, the ingredient level modification is driving the growth of the health category of bakery products in the developed market. The convenience that Cake products offer is increasingly turning multi-faceted, which is expected to continue to evolve in the foreseeable future. The bakery products are also witnessing additional attributes, such as being healthy, ethical, and comforting. In the United States and Western Europe, the bakery product market is a mature and fragmented one. Product innovation is, therefore, a key differentiator. Manufacturers are adapting their products to meet health-orientated consumer trends and developing higher-margin convenience formats.

Asia Pacific Accounts for Maximum Revenue Share

The consumption of cake in the developed regions is based on certain factors, like competition among brands, convenience, and health attribute. There is a growing demand in the decorated cake segment. This consumer shift is due to the rise in disposable income and preference for innovative products. In Europe, especially in United Kingdom cakes, pastries, and sweet goods dominated the market with the rise in number new-product launches in the past few years. Asia-Pacific is becoming a key market, as rising disposable income, urbanization, and the demand for western-style diets are supporting the growth in sales of baked goods and cakes in particular. China is set to become the second largest baked goods market globally by 2022, with cakes being one of the most popular segment. These markets are attractive to major corporates, which see the potential for significant sales growth.

Reasons to Buy Cakes, Pastries, and Sweet Pies Market Report:

Analysis of Cakes, Pastries, and Sweet Pies market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

Historical data and forecast of Cakes, Pastries, and Sweet Pies industry

Cakes, Pastries, and Sweet Pies market report covers regional analysis including growth estimates

To analyze the end-user markets including growth estimates

Profiles on laboratory balance including products, sales/revenues, and market position

Includes Cakes, Pastries, and Sweet Pies market structure, market drivers, opportunities, and restraints.

Cakes, Pastries, and Sweet Pies Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for Cakes, Pastries, and Sweet Pies market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of Cakes, Pastries, and Sweet Pies status worldwide?

What are the Cakes, Pastries, and Sweet Pies market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of Cakes, Pastries, and Sweet Pies ?

What is the market share of each type and application?

Detailed TOC of Cakes, Pastries, and Sweet Pies Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Cakes

5.1.2 Pastries and Sweet Pies

5.2 By Distribution Channel

5.2.1 Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets

5.2.2 Specialist Retailers

5.2.3 Convenience Stores

5.2.4 Other Distribution Channels

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Russia

5.3.2.6 Spain

5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 India

5.3.3.2 China

5.3.3.3 Australia

5.3.3.4 Japan

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 UAE

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Share Analysis

6.2 Most Active Companies

6.3 Most Adopted Strategies

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 American Baking Company

6.4.2 Britannia

6.4.3 Euro Cakes

6.4.4 General Mills

6.4.5 Flower Foods

6.4.6 George Weston

6.4.7 Grupo Bimbo

6.4.8 McKee Foods

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

