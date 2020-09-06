The “Calcium Hydroxide Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Calcium Hydroxide industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Calcium Hydroxide market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Calcium Hydroxide market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Calcium Hydroxide market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Calcium Hydroxide market report provides an in-depth insight into Calcium Hydroxide industry during 2020-2024.

This report studies the global Calcium Hydroxide market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Wastewater Treatment to Dominate the Market

– In the wastewater treatment industry, Calcium Hydroxide is used as a flocculant in treatment of both industrial and drinking water. It can also be used for reducing the hardness of the water.

– Usage of calcium hydroxide in wastewater treatment is prescribed by Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in US and Europe; there are several decrees that regulate the treatment of sludges that prescribes the usage of calcium hydroxide for the treatment and cleaning of sludges.

– As of 2017, there were 14,748 wastewater treatment plants present in the US which provides services for around 240 million Americans. The number of wastewater treatment plants are expected to increase in the coming years owing to the funds granted by the government as part of the Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act.

– The surface and ground water pollution across the world is rapidly increasing owing to which countries like UK, Germany and France has established stringent regulations regarding the treatment of wastewater. This increased focus on waste water treatment is likely to boost the demand for calcium hydroxide.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. With growing construction activities in countries such as China and India, the usage of calcium hydroxide is increasing in the region as Calcium hydroxide has multiple applications in construction as a key ingredient in the preparation of asphalt and mortars. The increasing investment in the ASEAN building and construction industry is also likely to drive the market growth in this region. Apart from this, there has been a surge in the urbanization in Southeast Asia which can lead to growth of the industrial water treatment industry which in turn can boost the demand for calcium hydroxide in this region.

What are the Calcium Hydroxide market challenges to market growth?

Detailed TOC of Calcium Hydroxide Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Private Investment in US Construction Sector

4.1.2 Strict Drinking Water Regulations in Europe

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Renewable Sources for Power Generation in Utility Plants

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Trade Analysis

4.6 Price Trends

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 End User

5.1.1 Water Treatment

5.1.2 Construction

5.1.3 Environmental Gas Treatment

5.1.4 Food & Beverages

5.1.5 Pulp & Paper

5.1.6 Others

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 Asia-Pacific

5.2.1.1 China

5.2.1.2 India

5.2.1.3 Japan

5.2.1.4 South Korea

5.2.1.5 Australia & New Zealand

5.2.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.2 North America

5.2.2.1 United States

5.2.2.2 Canada

5.2.2.3 Mexico

5.2.3 Europe

5.2.3.1 Germany

5.2.3.2 United Kingdom

5.2.3.3 Italy

5.2.3.4 France

5.2.3.5 Russia

5.2.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.2.4 South America

5.2.4.1 Brazil

5.2.4.2 Argentina

5.2.4.3 Rest of South America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

5.2.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.2.5.2 South Africa

5.2.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Carmeuse

6.4.2 Graymont Limited

6.4.3 Mississippi Lime Company

6.4.4 Lhoist

6.4.5 United States Lime & Minerals, Inc.

6.4.6 Jost Chemical Co.

6.4.7 Hydrite Chemical

6.4.8 CAO Industries Sdn Bhd.

6.4.9 GFS Chemicals, Inc.

6.4.10 Seidler Chemical Co, Inc

6.4.11 Innova Corporate

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Developments in FGD(Flue Gas Desulfurization) Technolgy that result in Higher Efficiency

