The “Cambodia Frozen Food Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Cambodia Frozen Food industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Cambodia Frozen Food market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Cambodia Frozen Food market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Cambodia Frozen Food market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Cambodia Frozen Food market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Cambodia Frozen Food market report provides an in-depth insight into Cambodia Frozen Food industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

The scope of the market studied includes frozen foods such as meat and sea food, dessert, fruit and vegetable and ready meal. Frozen desserts include mousse, ice-creams, frozen cakes, frozen yogurt, sherbet, and frozen novelties. Frozen desserts are offered in the wide variety of shape, size, colors, and packaging by the manufacturers. Products, such as ice-creams and frozen yogurts, are highly demanded frozen desserts. By distribution channel, it is segmented as hypermarket/supermarket, traditional grocery store, online channel and others.

Key Market Trends:

Influence of Westernization on Diet and Healthy Tourism

A shift from the Southeast Asian cultural tradition of eating many times a day (four or five times a day, but in relatively small quantities) to the norm of most developed countries of three meals a day is being widely noticed. The trend also includes increased purchase of ready-to-eat, cooked foods, and the consumption of frozen food products. Fast adoption of western diet trends have led to a hike in the retail sales in packaged food industry, especially frozen and chilled food. Consumers in Cambodia displayed higher demand for frozen desserts, frozen potatoes, and frozen ready meals. Some importers in Cambodia specialize in servicing the hotel restaurant and institution (HRI) trade and have the appropriate frozen and chilled storage and distribution infrastructure. Most of the modern food retailers, such as DFI Lucky and Thai Huot, also service the HRI trade through their retail stores or wholesale operations.

Frozen Seafood Occupying the Major Share

Frozen seafood occupies the major share in the frozen food product category in the Cambodia market. Frozen seafood manufacturers find it difficult to compete on the prices with the traders in the native market. The Institute of Standards of Cambodia (ISC) and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) teamed up in 2016 to increase the export of four seafood products adhering to the international standards. Fish sauce, frozen shrimp, dried shrimp, and crab meat form the major exports of the seafood in the country. Due to the hectic lifestyles, changing taste and preferences of the consumers’ frozen foods are gaining popularity in the country, owing to the increased shelf life of these products.

Cambodia Frozen Food Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for Cambodia Frozen Food market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of Cambodia Frozen Food status worldwide?

What are the Cambodia Frozen Food market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of Cambodia Frozen Food ?

What is the market share of each type and application?

Detailed TOC of Cambodia Frozen Food Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Frozen Meat and Seafood

5.1.2 Frozen Dessert

5.1.3 Frozen Fruit and Vegetable

5.1.4 Frozen Ready Meal

5.1.5 Others

5.2 By Distribution Channel

5.2.1 Hypermarket/Supermarket

5.2.2 Traditional Grocery Store

5.2.3 Online Channel

5.2.4 Others

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Dirafrost

6.1.2 Les Vergers Boiron

6.1.3 AJINOMOTO CO.,INC.

6.1.4 LSH Cambodia

6.1.5 Karem Ice Cream

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

