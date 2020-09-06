The “Cannabis Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Cannabis industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Cannabis market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Cannabis market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Cannabis market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Cannabis market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Cannabis market report provides an in-depth insight into Cannabis industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

Cannabis is a tall plant with a stiff upright stem, which is used as a drug and is being legalized for its medical usage. The report contains an analysis of the various parameters of the cannabis market. The study includes the major types of cannabis popular in the market and their market shares. The report presents wide-range analysis of the market share, size, and trends in the cannabis market. The market operates at B2C level, and market sizing has been done at the consumer level.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Legalization of Cannabis is Driving the Market

Medicinal cannabis accounts for the majority share of the cannabis market, when segmented on the basis of usage. Many countries have legalized the usage of cannabis for medicinal purposes. Many countries, where cannabis has been legalized, have a large adult population aged 50 and above. This increases the demand for medicinal cannabis, as the affinity of getting sick with chronic diseases increases after 50 years. Many countries, like the United States and Chile, have legalized the usage of cannabis for medicinal purposes; but the sale is illegal in these countries, and hence, cannabis is mostly donated between two organizations on a non-profit basis and strictly for usage in medical practices.

North America Dominates the Market

The cannabis market was valued at USD 14.5 billion in 2018 and it is projected to reach 89.1 billion by 2024, with a CAGR of 37% during the forecast period. The growth rate can be attributed to the fact that various countries are now legalizing the usage of cannabis for medical purposes and various states in the US are legalizing the usage of cannabis for recreational purposes as well. North America accounts for more than 95% of the cannabis market, with the US alone making up more than 90% share of the North American market.

Reasons to Buy Cannabis Market Report:

Analysis of Cannabis market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

Historical data and forecast of Cannabis industry

Cannabis market report covers regional analysis including growth estimates

To analyze the end-user markets including growth estimates

Profiles on laboratory balance including products, sales/revenues, and market position

Includes Cannabis market structure, market drivers, opportunities, and restraints.

Cannabis Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for Cannabis market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of Cannabis status worldwide?

What are the Cannabis market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of Cannabis ?

What is the market share of each type and application?

Detailed TOC of Cannabis Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.4 Market Restraints

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Usage

5.1.1 Medical

5.1.2 Recreational

5.2 Crop Variety

5.2.1 Cannabis Indica

5.2.2 Cannabis Sativa

5.2.3 Other Crop Varieties

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 Czech Republic

5.3.2.3 Croatia

5.3.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 Australia

5.3.3.2 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Argentina

5.3.4.2 Chile

5.3.4.3 Peru

5.3.4.4 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Adopted Competitor Strategies

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Scotts Miracle-Gro Co.

6.3.2 Canopy Growth Corp.

6.3.3 GW Pharmaceuticals PLC

6.3.4 Aurora Cannabis Inc.

6.3.5 Aphria Inc.

6.3.6 MedReLeaf Corp.

6.3.7 Sprott Inc.

6.3.8 Insys Therapeutics Inc.

6.3.9 CanniMed Therapeutics Inc.

6.3.10 Cara Therapeutics Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

