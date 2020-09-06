The “Ceramic Tiles Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Ceramic Tiles industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Ceramic Tiles market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Ceramic Tiles market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Ceramic Tiles market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Mohawk Industries, Inc.

Florida Tile Inc.

Ceramiche Atlas Concorde S.P.A

China Ceramics Co. Ltd.

British Ceramic Tile

Gruppo Ceramiche Ricchetti S.p.A

Porcelanosa Grupo

RAK Ceramics P.J.S.C

Kajaria Ceramics

Dal

Tile Corporation * Market Overview:

The global ceramic tiles market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7% from 2018 to 2024.

– Increasing construction spending is the key factor in driving the ceramic tiles market globally.

– China, Japan, and India construction business are experiencing robust growth owing to boost industry growth in the Asia-Pacific market, as well as global market. Rising disposable income and high population other factors which are posi1icly Influencing the construction sector so as the ceramic tiles market.

– The advancements in digital printing technology are being increased by the vendors to provide ceramic tiles with a wide range of design aesthetics.

– The ceramics tiles market is accounting for about 80% of the Non-resilient flooring market.

– However, governmental regulations pertaining to the carbon emissions in the production of ceramic tiles hamper market growth.