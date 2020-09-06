The “Chile Crop Protection Chemicals Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Chile Crop Protection Chemicals industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Chile Crop Protection Chemicals market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Chile Crop Protection Chemicals market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Chile Crop Protection Chemicals market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions.

Plant protection may be defined as the measures taken to protect cultivated plants against diseases, pests, as well as weed and grasses. The US-EPA’s pesticide law defines a pesticide(with certain minor exceptions) as a substance or mixture of substances intended for preventing, destroying, repelling, or mitigating any pest or substance or mixture of substances intended for use as a plant regulator, defoliant, or desiccant or any nitrogen stabilizer. Mainly four kinds of pesticides have been considered in the report, which includes insecticides, herbicides, fungicides, and others. In addition, the report takes account of both synthetic pesticides and bio-pesticides for analysis. The report presents a wide-ranging analysis of market share, size, and volume of the crop protection chemicals market in Chile.

Technological Innovation in the Crop Protection Sector is driving the market

Various ongoing innovations in agriculture are expected to have a positive impact on the crop protection chemicals market in Chile. For instance, the application of epigenetics in developing new fungicide formulation, digital farming tools, and precision farming with a precise amount of chemicals for getting proper yield among others, are likely to drive the demand for pesticides in Chile.

The Ministry of Agriculture’s Agricultural and Livestock Protection Service (SAG) must approve the use of pesticides. This agency regulates the use of pesticides in Chile. In Chile, the agrochemicals market is quite competitive, with Bayer occupying the topmost position, followed by Syngenta and Agricola National S.A.C(ANASAC). The market for crop-based pesticide application occupies a larger market share of 85%, with grains and cereals dominating this segment

What are the Chile Crop Protection Chemicals market challenges to market growth?

Detailed TOC of Chile Crop Protection Chemicals Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Origin

5.1.1 Synthetic Crop Protection Chemicals

5.1.2 Bio-based Crop Protection Chemicals

5.2 Product Group

5.2.1 Herbicides

5.2.2 Insecticides

5.2.3 Fungicides

5.2.4 Other Crop Protection Chemicals

5.3 Application

5.3.1 Grains and Cereals

5.3.2 Oilseeds and Pulses

5.3.3 Fruits and Vegetables

5.3.4 Turf and Ornamental Grass

5.3.5 Other Applications

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Adopted Competitor Strategies

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Adama Chile SA

6.3.2 Anasac Chile SA

6.3.3 BASF Chile SA

6.3.4 Bayer SA

6.3.5 Cheminova SA

6.3.6 DowDuPont Chile SA

6.3.7 NuFarm

6.3.8 Isagro SpA

6.3.9 Sumitomo Corporation (Chile) Limitada

6.3.10 Syngenta

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

