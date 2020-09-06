The “Chine Home Textiles Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Chine Home Textiles industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Chine Home Textiles market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Chine Home Textiles market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.
Competitor Analysis:
Chine Home Textiles market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.
Market Overview:
Chine Home Textiles market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Chine Home Textiles market report provides an in-depth insight into Chine Home Textiles industry during 2020-2024.
Scope of the Report:
A complete background analysis of the Chinese home textile market, including an assessment of the economy, the contribution of sectors in the economy, market overview, market size estimation for key segments, emerging trends in the market segments, market dynamics, and logistics spending by the end-user industries, are covered in the report.
Key Market Trends:
Exports from India to China
China imports home textiles from India, particularly curtains (18%), blankets (18%), carpets (16%), and bed linen (17%). The top goods exported to China consist mainly of fiber and yarns. As of 2018, China enjoyed a share of 36% in total US cotton home textile imports, but witnessed a fall of 0.57% in exports to the United States, at USD 1.09 billion.
Growing Bed Linen and Bed Spread Segment
Bed linen includes bedspreads, blankets, mattress, mattress covers, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, and bed covers, among others. It also includes bathrobes, bath towels, and bath mats, among others. In 2015, the bed linen and bedspread segment reached about USD 16.5 billion. The United States and Europe are the biggest consumers constituting 60% of the home textiles imports, while nations like India, China, and Pakistan are the key suppliers.
Chine Home Textiles Market Report Covers the Following Questions:
- What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?
- What is the and regional outlook for Chine Home Textiles market?
- Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?
- What is the status of Chine Home Textiles status worldwide?
- What are the Chine Home Textiles market challenges to market growth?
- What are the types and applications of Chine Home Textiles ?
- What is the market share of each type and application?
Detailed TOC of Chine Home Textiles Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Key Deliverables of the Study
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET INSIGHTS AND DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Drivers
4.3 Restraints
4.4 Opportunities
4.5 Challenges
4.6 Trends Influencing the China Home Textile Market
4.7 Value Chain Analysis of the China Home Textile Market
4.8 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.9 Technological Innovations
4.10 Global and Regional Insights on Fabric Type (Cotton, Silk, Polyester, etc)
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Product
5.1.1 Bed Linen and Bed Spread
5.1.2 Bath or Toilet
5.1.3 Kitchen Linen
5.1.4 Upholstery
5.1.5 Floor
5.2 By End User
5.2.1 Household
5.2.2 Commercial
5.3 By Distribution Channel
5.3.1 Online
5.3.2 Offline
6 COMPANY PROFILES
6.1 Luolai Home Textile Co. Ltd
6.2 Hebei Ruichun Textile Co. Ltd
6.3 Sunvim Group
6.4 Fu Anna
6.5 Orient International Holding Shanghai Hometex Co. Ltd
6.6 Honsun Home Textile Co. Ltd
6.7 Hunan Mendale Hometextile Company Ltd
6.8 Beyond Home Textile
6.9 Jiangsu Bermo Home Textile Co. Ltd
6.10 Violet Home Textile Co. Ltd*
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS ON THE CHINA HOME TEXTILE MARKET
8 FUTURE OF THE CHINA HOME TEXTILE MARKET
9 APPENDIX
