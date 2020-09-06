The “Chine Home Textiles Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Chine Home Textiles industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Chine Home Textiles market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Chine Home Textiles market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Chine Home Textiles market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Luolai Home Textile Co. Ltd

Hebei Ruichun Textile Co. Ltd

Sunvim Group

Fu Anna

Orient International Holding Shanghai Hometex Co. Ltd

Honsun Home Textile Co. Ltd

Hunan Mendale Hometextile Company Ltd

Beyond Home Textile

Jiangsu Bermo Home Textile Co. Ltd

Violet Home Textile Co. Ltd

Market Overview:

The Chinese home textiles market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% during 2019-2024.

– China’s huge population, coupled with its increasing textile and clothing consumption per capita year by year, provides a lucrative global business opportunity.

– The increasing home renovation projects in the country are also impacting the growth of the market by creating opportunities for home textiles producers. Chinese customers are increasingly placing more emphasis on the quality and design of home decorations. Thus the market has experienced rapid growth in recent years.

– Guangdong Province, Shanghai, Nantong in Jiangsu Province, Zhejiang Province, and Shandong Province are the industrial cluster areas in China. Major raw materials of the home textile industry include cotton, chemical fiber, accessories, etc.