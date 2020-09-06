The “Chlorine Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Chlorine industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Chlorine market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Chlorine market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Chlorine market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Chlorine market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Chlorine market report provides an in-depth insight into Chlorine industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Chlorine market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand for EDC/PVC

– Ethylene and chlorine are the major raw materials for VCM (vinyl chloride monomer). Therefore, VCM is affected by the supply and demand conditions of both ethylene and chlorine. It is expected that the maximum demand for chlorine shall arise from the PVC segment.

– A large amount of chlorine is required as a raw material in the manufacturing process of EDC and PVC. There are two types of PVC, namely rigid resins and flexible resins.

– Rigid resins provide most of the growth opportunities with major end uses being fittings, pipe & fittings, windows, fencing, roof tiles, and automobile parts. Flexible PVC finds outlets in film & sheets, flooring, wire and cable coating, synthetic leather products, and shower curtains.

– EDC is being used as a solvent in the metal cleaning, textile, and adhesives industries.

– In Europe, PVC has been one of the slowest growing commodity polymers, with usage becoming more concentrated in certain segments, such as pipes & fittings, and window profiles. In other areas such as packaging, bottles, and short-lived consumer groups, the PVC share has been shrinking, with its replacement by polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and polyolefins.

– However, the demand for PVC and EDC has been growing from regions, such as Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the largest market for PVC during the forecast period. This is due to the factor that the region has been experiencing massive constructional activities and increasing popularity of consumer goods. Additionally, the increasing population, coupled with changing lifestyle, has raised the demand for residential construction and automotive sales in this region.

– The growing demand for polyvinyl chloride is expected to boost the demand for chlorine. This, in turn, shall benefit the market for chlorine during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. With growing urbanization and the increasing need for fresh water in countries such as China and India, the usage of chlorine is increasing in the region.

– With 2.4% land resource and 4% water resource, India supports nearly 18% of the world’s population. Lately, the dwindling quality of agricultural products has raised serious questions on the sustainability of the agricultural practice. To counter the problem, efforts have been made to improve the productivity of the land and increasing the efficiency of the supply chain (while reducing the carbon footprint) by implementing PVC pipes in field irrigation systems.

– The packaging industry in India is one of the fastest growing industries with direct or indirect influence on all industries. The spending on packaged foods is increasing due to urbanization, increase in per capita income, and the growing number of workforce.

– There is great growth potential, since India’s per capita consumption of packaging is only 4.3 kg, whereas, in neighboring Asian countries, such as China and Taiwan, it is about 6 kg and 19 kg, respectively. This clearly indicates that the market is underpenetrated, and offers a great business opportunity for the Indian plastics industry. All such factors are expected to drive the studied market in the region during the forecast period.

Detailed TOC of Chlorine Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand from the Pharmaceutical and Agrochemical Industries

4.1.2 Increasing Demand for PVC from the Construction Sector

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Stringent Government Regulations in Europe

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Feedstock Analysis

4.6 Technological Snapshot

4.7 Import and Export Trends

4.8 Price Trends

4.9 Regulatory Policy Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Application

5.1.1 EDC/PVC

5.1.2 Chlorinated Intermediaries

5.1.3 C1/C2, Aromatics

5.1.4 Organic Chemicals

5.1.5 Inorganic Chemicals

5.1.6 Propylene Oxide

5.1.7 Others

5.2 End-user Industry

5.2.1 Water Treatment

5.2.2 Pharmaceutical

5.2.3 Chemicals

5.2.4 Paper & Pulp

5.2.5 Plastic

5.2.6 Pesticides

5.2.7 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Nouryon

6.4.2 BASF SE

6.4.3 Ercros S.A

6.4.4 FMC Corporation

6.4.5 Formosa Plastics Corporation

6.4.6 Hanwha Chemical Corporation

6.4.7 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY)

6.4.8 OLIN Corporation

6.4.9 Tata Chemicals Limited

6.4.10 DowDuPont

6.4.11 Tosoh Corporation

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Increasing Demand from the Waste Water Industry

