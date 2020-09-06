Cider Market Is Expected To Experience An Impressive CAGR Growth Of XX% Through – 2018 – 2026

New Study on the Global Cider Market by PMR

Persistence Market Research recently published a market study that sheds light on the growth prospects of the global Cider market during the forecast period (20XX-20XX). In addition, the report also includes a detailed analysis of the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the future prospects of the Cider market. The report provides a thorough evaluation of the latest trends, market drivers, opportunities, and challenges within the global Cider market to assist our clients arrive at beneficial business decisions.

As per the report, the global Cider market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the stipulated timeframe owing to a range of factors including, favorable government policies, and growing awareness related to the Cider , surge in research and development and more.

Resourceful insights enclosed in the report:

Accurate assessment of the growth trajectory of the global Cider market post the COVID-19 pandemic

In-depth analysis of the marketing, sales, promotional strategies adopted by prominent market players

The domestic and international presence of different players in the Cider market

A thorough analysis of the supply-demand trends in different regions and the impact of the COVID-19 on the same

Manufacturing/production prowess of various players operating in the Cider market

Competitive Outlook

The competitive outlook section provides valuable information related to the different companies operating in the current Cider market landscape. The market share, product portfolio, pricing strategy, sales and distribution channels of each company is discussed in the report.

Prominent players covered in the report are:

Regional Assessment

The presented market study touches upon the market scenario in different regions and provides a deep understanding of the influence of micro and macro-economic factors on the prospects of the market in each region.

Key players

Heineken International, Seattle Cider Company, Britannica Company, Vander Mill Ciders, Carlsberg Breweries, The Boston Beer Company, Anheuser-Busch Company, The Cyder Market LLC., Woodchuck, Crispin Cider Co., MillerCoors etc. are some of the major players in the global cider market.

Global Cider market: Key developments

Consumer preference is shifting towards microbreweries producing specialty beverages compared to the mass-produced beverages. Cider market is also affected by the same trend and as a result, many microbreweries are emerging producing cider with a special technique. For example, craft ciders, handmade ciders produced by the special style are becoming a trend.

Efforts are being taken by the cider companies to invent an innovative product and an example of such is ice cider. Ice cider has been introduced in the market made by the fermenting frozen apple juice or frozen apples. The alcohol content of ice cider is above 7%, with no addition of sugar, alcohol or water.

Global Cider market: Opportunity

The market is extremely limited at present compared to the other markets such as the beer market. Still, the dry cider segment of the market is getting traction in the US market and is expected to grow in the future. Cider and beer are both carbonated and golden colored in general and cider can achieve 5% ABV with sweet, fruity flavor providing an excellent alternative to other alcoholic beverages. Currently Asian Pacific and Latin America present tremendous market opportunity owing to the increased interest in the cider as well as the increase in the number of small breweries.

The report covers exhaust analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges in the Cider Market

Competition & Companies involved

Technology Used In the Extraction and Refining Of Cider Market

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from Cider industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments of the Cider. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the Cider industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments in the Cider market

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for Cider market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

