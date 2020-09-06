The “Cloud Identity and Access Management Software Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Cloud Identity and Access Management Software industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Cloud Identity and Access Management Software market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Cloud Identity and Access Management Software market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245294

Competitor Analysis:

Cloud Identity and Access Management Software market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Cloud Identity and Access Management Software market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Cloud Identity and Access Management Software market report provides an in-depth insight into Cloud Identity and Access Management Software industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

The cloud identity and access management market includes cloud-based identity and access management solutions, which include the software that are deployed on cloud and used for preventing identity threats in an enterprise. The end-user verticals include IT and telecommunication, healthcare, BFSI, media and entertainment, retail, and education.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245294

Key Market Trends:

Single Sign-on (SSO) and Federated Provisioning is Expected to Witness the Highest Growth

– Single sign-on (SSO) is the most recent innovation in identity access management. The compact and highly flexible nature of this solution is attracting a wide range of end users, ranging from IT companies to the manufacturing sector.

– In the case of federated provisioning, the solution is a mix of two separate systems called federated identity and provisioning. Federated identity refers to the standards by which identity management responsibilities can be shared between various policy domains, while provisioning is the automation of all the lifecycle steps required to manage user or system access entitlements.

– The capability of retaining in-house control of user accounts, while leveraging cloud applications and data is the significant advantage that the federated provisioning solutions offer and are driving the immense growth of these solutions in the market.

– Furthermore, the increasing number of social engineering attacks and identity thefts is driving the growth of both single sign-on and federated provisioning in common, especially in the developed countries of North America and Europe.

North America Occupies the Largest Market Share

– Most of the cloud advanced organizations in the world are from the North American region, along with the high number of startups (whose most preferred mode of deployment of a solution is cloud).

– Along with the highest adoption of cloud-based software services, it is also reported by the ITU (International Telecommunication Union) that North American region is very pro-active and committed toward cybersecurity.

– Moreover, benefits, like reduced CAPEX and faster rollouts of updates, are some of the major reason for the adoption of cloud-based identity management solutions in the North American region.

– Major adoption of cloud-based IAM in the region is seen in the BFSI sector, and it may continue to rise, as the credit card frauds and breaches accounted for a major share in total number of identity thefts, as reported by the US consumer sentinel network.

Reasons to Buy Cloud Identity and Access Management Software Market Report:

Analysis of Cloud Identity and Access Management Software market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

Historical data and forecast of Cloud Identity and Access Management Software industry

Cloud Identity and Access Management Software market report covers regional analysis including growth estimates

To analyze the end-user markets including growth estimates

Profiles on laboratory balance including products, sales/revenues, and market position

Includes Cloud Identity and Access Management Software market structure, market drivers, opportunities, and restraints.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14245294

Cloud Identity and Access Management Software Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for Cloud Identity and Access Management Software market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of Cloud Identity and Access Management Software status worldwide?

What are the Cloud Identity and Access Management Software market challenges to market growth?

What are the Cloud Identity and Access Management Software market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of Cloud Identity and Access Management Software ?

What is the market share of each type and application?

Detailed TOC of Cloud Identity and Access Management Software Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Number of Security Breaches and Related Costs

4.3.2 Increasing Trend of Using BYODs in Enterprises

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Vulnerability of Cloud-based Applications to Cyber Risks

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT

6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 By Size of Organization

6.1.1 SMEs

6.1.2 Large Organization

6.2 By Type of Solution

6.2.1 Audit, Compliance, and Governance

6.2.2 Single Sign-on (SSO) and Federated Provisioning

6.2.3 Privileged Access Management

6.2.4 Directory Service

6.2.5 Other Types of Solution

6.3 By Type of Deployment

6.3.1 Public

6.3.2 Private

6.3.3 Hybrid

6.4 By End-user Vertical

6.4.1 IT and Telecommunication

6.4.2 BFSI

6.4.3 Healthcare

6.4.4 Entertainment and Media

6.4.5 Retail

6.4.6 Education

6.4.7 Other End-user Verticals

6.5 Geography

6.5.1 North America

6.5.2 Europe

6.5.3 Asia-Pacific

6.5.4 Latin America

6.5.5 Middle East & Africa

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Company Profiles

7.1.1 Cyberark Software Ltd

7.1.2 CA Technologies

7.1.3 IBM Corporation

7.1.4 Microsoft Corporation

7.1.5 Oracle Corporation

7.1.6 Okta Inc.

7.1.7 Centrify Corporation

7.1.8 Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc.

7.1.9 Auth0 Inc.

7.1.10 Dell Technologies

8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Sodium Heparin Market Analysis 2020 by Top Key Players, Key Factors, Global Industry Overview by Future Trends, Latest Scope, Business Advancement, and Forecast to 2026

Submarine Cables Market Growth Rate and Size Analysis 2020 | Global Industry Share, Demand and Future Scope, Business Prospect, and Opportunities Forecast till 2026

Small Turbochargers Market Share and Forecast by 2020 to 2026 | Top Key Players Analysis Covers Regions with Growth Value, Comprehensive Development Strategy, Global Size with Revenue and COVID-19 Impact

Global Dairy Alternatives Market Share by Applications 2020 Global Size by Industry Overview, Cost Structure Analysis, Growth Opportunities Forecast to 2026

Cone Crushers Market Analysis 2020 by Top Key Players, Key Factors, Global Industry Overview by Future Trends, Latest Scope, Business Advancement, and Forecast to 2026

Olus Oil Market Size, Share and CAGR Status 2020 – Global Industry Data by Top Manufacturers, Business Boosting Strategies, Upcoming Trends, Emerging Growth Factors till 2026

Liquid Sugar Market Key Factors, Economic Impact of Global Key Players, Industry Overview by Future Trends, Latest Scope, Business Advancement, and Forecast to 2020-2025

Calibration Management Software Market Report 2020 | Latest Development Status, Industry Insights by Global Size, Share and Growth Rate, Opportunity, Key Players with Checklist Forecast to 2024