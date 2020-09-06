The “Coffee Pods and Capsules Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Coffee Pods and Capsules industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Coffee Pods and Capsules market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Coffee Pods and Capsules market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Coffee Pods and Capsules market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Coffee Pods and Capsules market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Coffee Pods and Capsules market report provides an in-depth insight into Coffee Pods and Capsules industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

Coffee pods and capsules are single or more than single-serving of coffee beans that are tamped, pre-measured, and packed in as pods and capsules. These are designed to withstand the pressure of a capsule coffee machine and requires pressure to brew the product.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand for Coffee Pods and Capsules in Online Retail Channels

The number of orders placed for coffee capsules grew by 53% over the past 12 months and accounted for more than half of all coffee orders online. Nespresso and K-Cup, by Keurig, lead in online sales of coffee capsules in the United States. Nestlé accounted for 5% of its sales through online retail channels, which is up from 2.9% in 2012, and this includes the rise in sales through e-grocery retailers and pure-play e-commerce operators like Amazon, along with direct-to-consumer sales of Nespresso capsules and other items. The online retailing segment had a value share approaching 27% of the single-serve coffee maker market in 2018 and is predicted to further gain significant market share during the forecast period.

Europe Recorded the Highest Market Share

The European coffee pods and capsules market is highly dominated by Switzerland, with a market share of 16.02% in 2017, followed by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Italy among other countries. A growing number of European consumers who are willing to pay higher prices for high-quality coffee, and the increasing interest in specialty coffee, and K-Cups is reflected in the growing number of coffee bars, small roasters, small local brands, and baristas. This in turn, is driving the European coffee pods and capsules market. With the rise in market value for coffee pods and capsules, the number of private label players entering the market is expected to increase in the European region, over the forecast period.

Detailed TOC of Coffee Pods and Capsules Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porters Five-Force Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Pods

5.1.2 Capsules

5.2 By Sales Channel

5.2.1 On-trade

5.2.2 Supermarket/Hypermarket

5.2.3 Specialty Stores

5.2.4 Online Retail Stores

5.2.5 Other Sales Channels

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Russia

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Italy

5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia – Pacific

5.3.3.1 India

5.3.3.2 China

5.3.3.3 Japan

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia – Pacific

5.3.4 Rest of the World

5.3.4.1 South America

5.3.4.2 Middle East

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Key Strategies Adopted

6.2 Brand Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Nestle

6.3.2 Acorn Holdings BV

6.3.3 Kraft Foods

6.3.4 DD IP HOLDER LLC (Dunkin Brands)

6.3.5 Luiga Lavazza SpA

6.3.6 Gloria Jean’s Coffees

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

