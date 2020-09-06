The “Coil Coatings Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Coil Coatings industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Coil Coatings market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Coil Coatings market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Coil Coatings market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Coil Coatings market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Coil Coatings market report provides an in-depth insight into Coil Coatings industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Coil Coatings market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Key Market Trends:

Rising Demand from Building and Construction Industry

– The building and construction industry is by far the largest consumer of coil coatings. The main resins which are used extensively in construction are Polyester resin, Silicone Modified Polyester and Polyvinylidine Fluorides (PVDF) or Fluoropolymer. With the rising number of building codes that promote energy-efficient structures, home builders and consumers are gradually moving towards building strategies that deliver performance and energy savings in the long run.

– In addition to aesthetic look, durability, and functionality, coil coatings are known for its infrared reflective pigment technology. This technology saves energy on cooling by helping to ease the building’s interior temperature.

– According to the Department Of Energy, heating and cooling costs account for 48% of the energy use in a typical U.S. home. Capability to be molded into almost any shape, excellent resistance, superior longevity, infinite aesthetic color and texture options, and environmental benefits, make coil coatings a perfect option for both interior and exterior construction applications.

– Furthermore, it is also used in making gutters and downspouts as a part of rainwater collection installations. Another rising use of coil coatings is for various leaf and debris prevention systems that have recently been introduced to the market.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. Coil coatings due to its high-end aesthetics and long-lasting value are used in the building and construction industry in ceiling grids, doors, roofing & siding, windows, etc.

– As the construction industry continues to grow, the market for coil coatings too will rise. Globally, Asia-Pacific has the largest construction market which is led by India, China, and various South-east Asian countries.

– India has experienced significant interest from foreign investors in its infrastructural sector. Altico Capital, the non-banking finance company of Clearwater Capital Partners LLC has expressed interest to invest around USD 150 million to develop commercial office properties and improve the infrastructure sector over the next one and a half years. The Asian Development Bank approved a loan of USD 631 million to develop the Vishakhapatnam-Chennai industrial corridor. PTC India Financial Services (PFS) and India Infrastructure Finance Company Limited (IIFCL) entered into an agreement to provide funding for infrastructure projects in India. These are some of the few investments the country is expected to embark in the upcoming years.

– China, who is recently suffering a slump in its construction industry too is expected to recover in the next few years. According to forecasts of The Asian Development Bank (ADB), the country needs to spend USD 1.7 trillion annually from now until 2030 to meet its infrastructure needs.

– All such factors are expected to increase the demand for coil coatings in this region.

Coil Coatings Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for Coil Coatings market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of Coil Coatings status worldwide?

What are the Coil Coatings market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of Coil Coatings ?

What is the market share of each type and application?

Detailed TOC of Coil Coatings Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Rising demand from building and construction industry

4.1.2 Stringent environmental regulations for conventional products

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Increasing demand for light weight materials in the automobile industry

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Resin Type

5.1.1 Polyester

5.1.2 Polyvinylidene Fluorides (PVDF)

5.1.3 Polyurethane(PU)

5.1.4 Plastisols

5.1.5 Others

5.2 End-user Industry

5.2.1 Building & Construction

5.2.2 Industrial & Domestic Appliances

5.2.3 Transportation

5.2.4 Furniture

5.2.5 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Coil Coaters

6.4.1.1 ArcelorMittal

6.4.1.2 Arconic Inc.

6.4.1.3 BDM Coil Coaters

6.4.1.4 CENTRIA

6.4.1.5 Chemcoaters

6.4.1.6 Dura Coat Products

6.4.1.7 Goldin Metals, Inc.

6.4.1.8 Jupiter Aluminum Corporation

6.4.1.9 Metal Coaters System

6.4.1.10 Norsk Hydro ASA

6.4.1.11 Novelis

6.4.1.12 Ralco Steels

6.4.1.13 Rautaruukki Corporation

6.4.1.14 Salzgitter Flachstahl GmbH

6.4.1.15 Tata Steel

6.4.1.16 Tekno

6.4.1.17 Thyssenkrupp

6.4.1.18 UNICOIL

6.4.1.19 United States Steel

6.4.2 Paint Suppliers

6.4.2.1 AkzoNobel

6.4.2.2 Axalta Coatings System, LLC

6.4.2.3 Beckers

6.4.2.4 Kansai Paints

6.4.2.5 PPG Industries

6.4.2.6 The Sherwin-Williams Company

6.4.2.7 Yung Chi Paint & Varnish Mfg. Co., Ltd.

6.4.2.8 NOORO Coil Coatings Co., Ltd

6.4.2.9 Brillux GmbH & Co. KG

6.4.2.10 Hempel

6.4.2.11 Nippon Paint

6.4.3 Pretreatment, Resins, Pigments, Equipment

6.4.3.1 Wacker Chemie AG

6.4.3.2 Arkema

6.4.3.3 Bayer AG

6.4.3.4 Chemetall

6.4.3.5 Evonik Industries

6.4.3.6 HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA

6.4.3.7 SOLVAY SA

6.4.3.8 Covestro AG

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Increasing demand for fluoropolymer coatings for architectural applications

