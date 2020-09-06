The “Colorectal Cancer Screening Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Colorectal Cancer Screening industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Colorectal Cancer Screening market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Colorectal Cancer Screening market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Colorectal Cancer Screening market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Colorectal Cancer Screening market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Colorectal Cancer Screening market report provides an in-depth insight into Colorectal Cancer Screening industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

As per the scope of this report, colorectal cancer (CRC) is known as bowel cancer and colon cancer. It is the development of cancer from the colon or rectum. Colorectal cancer (CRC) screening tests use kits and various medical devices for diagnosing cancer. The market is segmented by screening tests, end user, and geography.

Key Market Trends:

Guaiac Fecal Occult Blood Test (gFOBT) is Expected to be the Fastest Growing Segment

The guaiac fecal occult blood test (gFOBT) is one of the several methods that is used to detect colorectal cancer. The test involves the detection of hidden blood in the feces, and identifies the presence of cancer cells or tumours in the colon or rectum. The test involves placing a small sample of stool on specially guaiac coated cards, and then sent to a laboratory for testing. Upon putting a testing solution on the cards, the guaiac causes the stool sample to change colour. The colour changes very quickly if there is blood in the stool. Presence of blood in the stool may be a sign of colorectal cancer or other problems, such as polyps, ulcers, or hemorrhoids. As per the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG), the procedural volumes for colorectal (CRC) screening with gFOBT have decreased modestly. However, the factors that are driving the market are its ease of availability, low cost, and coverage in the insurance, along with being sold as over-the-counter. Also, with product innovation, the method has become reliable. The growth of the market is mainly attributed to the ease of availability and low cost of the products.

North America is Expected to Dominate the Market

According to the United States National Cancer Statistics, colon cancer is reported to be America’s second-deadliest cancer with 50,000 deaths, annually, followed by lung cancer. It was estimated that approximately 1, 44,000 cases of colorectal cancer were found in 2015, and nearly 1, 60, 000 new cases for colorectal cancer are expected to occur by 2020. This increase in the disease occurrence may eventually increase the demand for colorectal cancer screening procedures. Several companies are coming up with advanced screening procedures, including genetic tests, which are gaining acceptability in the US market. According to the National Health Interview Survey, CRC screening (in accordance with guidelines among adults of 50 years and more) increased from 34%, in 2000, to 63%, in 2015. Initiatives, like national TV campaigns, digital marketing, primary care sales force, collated materials, clinical and health publications, etc., are helping increase the adoption of the colorectal cancer screening procedures in the United States. Also, government initiatives are increasing awareness, which is playing an integral role and driving the market for colorectal cancer screening in the country. According to the American Cancer Society, the colon cancer screening rate was 59% in 2010, and increased to 62% in 2015. This rate is increasing at a steady pace, and the goal for colon cancer screening is to reach 80% by 2018. Increasing number of colorectal cancer incidences in the United States, along with several educational and financial initiatives, are expected to increase the colorectal cancer screening market in the United States, in the future.

Reasons to Buy Colorectal Cancer Screening Market Report:

Analysis of Colorectal Cancer Screening market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

Historical data and forecast of Colorectal Cancer Screening industry

Colorectal Cancer Screening market report covers regional analysis including growth estimates

To analyze the end-user markets including growth estimates

Profiles on laboratory balance including products, sales/revenues, and market position

Includes Colorectal Cancer Screening market structure, market drivers, opportunities, and restraints.

Colorectal Cancer Screening Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for Colorectal Cancer Screening market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of Colorectal Cancer Screening status worldwide?

What are the Colorectal Cancer Screening market challenges to market growth?

What are the Colorectal Cancer Screening market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of Colorectal Cancer Screening ?

What is the market share of each type and application?

