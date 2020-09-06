Compensation Software Market 2020-2023 | COMPREHENSIVE STUDY COVID19 IMPACT ANALYSIS | ADP, Beqom, Bullseye Engagement LLC, Cornerstone

The ‘ Compensation Software market’ research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview, Compensation Software market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Compensation Software market size forecast, market data&Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

COVID-19 has had a massive impact on society since the beginning of 2020. This report considers the impact of COVID-19 and the economic slowdown created due to lockdown in various countries. The report discusses technological factors, competitive factors and economic trends affecting the market. A combination of factors, including COVID-19 containment situation, end-use market recovery & Recovery Timeline of 2020/ 2021

Key Segments Studied in the Global Compensation Software Market:

Global compensation software market will reach $1,599.8 billion by 2030, growing by 8.5% annually over 2020-2030 driven by rising adoption of automated and digital HR technology, increasing popularity of compensation software amongst organizations.

Highlighted with 85 tables and 80 figures, this 173-page report “Global Compensation Software Market 2020-2030 by Offering (Service, Solution), Deployment Mode (Cloud, On Premises), End User, Industry Vertical, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global compensation software market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

– Market Structure

– Growth Drivers

– Restraints and Challenges

– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

– Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global compensation software market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Deployment Mode, End User, Industry Vertical, and Region.

Based on Offering, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Service

– Managed Services

– Professional Services (further segmented into Design and Implementation, Consulting, Training and Education, Support and Maintenance)

Solution

Based on Deployment Mode, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– Cloud Based Product

– On Premises Product

Based on End User, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– Large Enterprises

– SMEs

– Educational Organizations

– Government Institutions

Based on Industry Vertical, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– Government

– BFSI

– Manufacturing Industry

– IT and Telecom

– Retail Industry

– Energy and Utilities

– Healthcare Industry

– Education

– Other Verticals

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

– APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

– North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

– South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

– RoW (Israel, UAE, South Africa)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Offering, Deployment Mode, and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global compensation software market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

ADP

Beqom

Bullseye Engagement LLC

Cornerstone

CuroComp

CWS Software

Decusoft

Greytip Software

Halogen Software

HRToolbench

IBM.

Nitso Technologies

Oracle Corporation

PayScale, Inc.

PeopleTicker

Saba Software Inc.

SAP Success Factors

SecureSheet

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

Willis Towers Watson

Workday

(Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

Geographical Breakdown: Regional level analysis of the market, currently covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

The research report compiled by Report Ocean offers the study of market opportunities and market impact that are created due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

Key questions answered: Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

What is the current demand forecasting for your industry and a possible timeline of recovery?

How has your industry evolved or been disrupted? Which of these changes are likely to be short-term or long-term?

How has consumer behavior changed, and to what degree could these shifts become permanent?

How will supply chains operate? How can you build a more stable and resilient supply chain?

Which market segments are winners or losers?

Where are the pockets of growth in your industry during COVID-19 and beyond?

What marketing methods will be most effective in this new climate?

Where is your company most exposed? How can you diversify risk?

Key Points Covered in Compensation Software Market Report: Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

1 Introduction 8

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope 8

1.1.1 Industry Definition 8

1.1.2 Research Scope 9

1.2 Research Methodology 12

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology 12

1.2.2 Market Assumption 13

1.2.3 Secondary Data 13

1.2.4 Primary Data 13

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design 15

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation 16

1.2.7 Research Limitations 17

1.3 Executive Summary 18

2 Market Overview and Dynamics 21

2.1 Market Size and Forecast 21

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market 23

2.2 Major Growth Drivers 25

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges 28

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends 31

2.5 Porter’s Fiver Forces Analysis 35

3 Segmentation of Global Market by Offering 39

3.1 Market Overview by Offering 39

3.2 Service 41

3.2.1 Managed Services 42

3.2.2 Professional Services 43

3.3 Solution 45

4 Segmentation of Global Market by Deployment Mode 46

4.1 Market Overview by Deployment Mode 46

4.2 Cloud Based Product 48

4.3 On Premises Product 49

5 Segmentation of Global Market by End User 50

5.1 Market Overview by End User 50

5.2 Large Enterprises 52

5.3 SMEs 53

5.4 Educational Organizations 54

5.5 Government Institutions 55

6 Segmentation of Global Market by Industry Vertical 56

6.1 Market Overview by Industry Vertical 56

6.2 Government 58

6.3 BFSI 59

6.4 Manufacturing Industry 60

6.5 IT and Telecom 61

6.6 Retail Industry 62

6.7 Energy and Utilities 63

6.8 Healthcare Industry 64

6.9 Education 66

6.10 Other Verticals 67

7 Segmentation of Global Market by Region 68

7.1 Geographic Market Overview 2019-2030 68

7.2 North America Market 2019-2030 by Country 72

7.2.1 Overview of North America Market 72

7.2.2 U.S. 76

7.2.3 Canada 80

7.2.4 Mexico 82

7.3 European Market 2019-2030 by Country 84

7.3.1 Overview of European Market 84

7.3.2 Germany 88

7.3.3 UK 90

7.3.4 France 92

7.3.5 Spain 94

7.3.6 Italy 96

7.3.7 Russia 98

7.3.8 Rest of European Market 100

7.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2019-2030 by Country 102

7.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market 102

7.4.2 Japan 106

7.4.3 China 109

7.4.4 Australia 111

7.4.5 India 113

7.4.6 South Korea 115

7.4.7 Rest of APAC Region 117

7.5 South America Market 2019-2030 by Country 119

7.5.1 Argentina 122

7.5.2 Brazil 124

7.5.3 Chile 126

7.5.4 Rest of South America Market 128

7.6 MEA Market 2019-2030 by Country 129

7.6.1 UAE 132

7.6.2 Saudi Arabia 134

7.6.3 South Africa 136

7.6.4 Other National Markets 138

8 Competitive Landscape 139

8.1 Overview of Key Vendors 139

8.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A 144

8.3 Company Profiles 145

ADP 145

Beqom 147

Bullseye Engagement LLC 148

Cornerstone 149

CuroComp 150

CWS Software 151

Decusoft 152

Greytip Software 153

Halogen Software 154

HRToolbench 155

IBM. 156

Nitso Technologies 157

Oracle Corporation 158

PayScale, Inc. 159

PeopleTicker 160

Saba Software Inc. 161

SAP Success Factors 162

SecureSheet 163

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. 164

Willis Towers Watson 165

Workday 166

9 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management 167

9.1 Risk Evaluation of Global Market 167

9.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs) 170

Related Reports and Products 173

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

Browse Premium Research Report with Tables and Figures at @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/details?report_id=GMD323&cat_title=Information & Communications Technology

