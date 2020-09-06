The “Construction Chemicals Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Construction Chemicals industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Construction Chemicals market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Construction Chemicals market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Construction Chemicals market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Construction Chemicals market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Construction Chemicals market report provides an in-depth insight into Construction Chemicals industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Construction Chemicals market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand for Concrete Admixtures

– Concrete admixtures are ingredients that are added to the concrete mixture before or during mixing. Concrete admixtures reduce concrete construction cost by modifying the properties of hardened concrete, thereby ensuring better quality during mixing, transporting, placing, and curing. This allows users to overcome emergencies during concrete operations.

– According to the European Standard EN 206-1, the permitted dosage of admixtures to concrete should be less than or equal to 5%, by weight of the cement. However, in conditions of low dosage, the admixture quantities should be less than 0.2% of the cement.

– The admixture is generally added in a relatively small quantity, ranging from 0.005% to 2%, by weight of cement. However, overuse of admixtures has detrimental effects on the quality and properties of concrete.

– Based on function, admixtures are categorized into several types, which include air-entraining, retarding, accelerating, plasticizing, and water reducing, among others. The special category admixtures have various functions, including shrinkage reduction, corrosion inhibition, workability enhancement, alkali-silica reactivity reduction, bonding, coloring, and damp proofing.

– Demand for concrete admixture is increasing at a rapid rate. Manufacturers are responding to this demand, and have started taking action. For example, BASF launched Master X-Seed STE admixture for the concrete industry, in March 2019. The product was introduced specifically for the Asia-Pacific region, as it enhances concrete strength’s development and performance characteristics.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– The Asia-Pacific construction sector is the largest in the world, and is growing at a healthy rate, owing to the rising population, increase in middle-class incomes, and urbanization.

– Increasing infrastructure construction activities and the entry of major players from the European Union into the lucrative market of China have further fueled the industry’s expansion.

– China’s 13th Five Year Plan started in 2016, as it was an important year for the country’s engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) industry. In addition, the country ventured into new business models domestically and internationally, during the year. Although the construction sector slowed down after 2013, it is still a major contributor to the GDP of the country. In 2017, China’s construction industry developed rapidly, due to the central government’s push for infrastructure investment, as a mean to sustain economic growth.

– Furthermore, restrictions on foreign investment on land development, high-end hotels, office buildings, international exhibition centers, and construction and operation of large theme parks have also been lifted. The growth in the infrastructure and transportation sectors is expected to boost the construction chemicals market in the country, over the forecast period.

Construction Chemicals Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for Construction Chemicals market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of Construction Chemicals status worldwide?

What are the Construction Chemicals market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of Construction Chemicals ?

What is the market share of each type and application?

