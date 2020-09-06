The “Construction Machinery Telematics Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Construction Machinery Telematics industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Construction Machinery Telematics market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Construction Machinery Telematics market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245257

Competitor Analysis:

Construction Machinery Telematics market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Construction Machinery Telematics market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Construction Machinery Telematics market report provides an in-depth insight into Construction Machinery Telematics industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

Construction machinery telematics is an electronic device unit, which provides real-time access to machines by tracking engine hours, providing mileage report alerts, and monitoring fuel consumption. Additionally, equipment management personnel can receive alerts through fault codes when something is wrong with a piece of equipment outfitted with electronic monitors.

The construction machinery telematics market study includes telematics type (on-road and off-road) and machinery type (crane, excavator, telescopic handler, loader and backhoe, and other machinery types).

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245257

Key Market Trends:

The Excavators Segment Dominated the Construction Machinery Telematics Market

The excavator segment of the market studied was valued at USD 124.36 million in 2018.

– Over the past five years, full-sized excavators have adopted new technologies and features, such as telematics, which had made them more productive and fuel efficient.

– At present, most of the telematics users are operators of large-scale excavator’s fleets that rely on this data, in order to help manage their equipment and businesses more efficiently.

– Recently, comfort features from full-size machines are also seeping down into compact excavators. One of the major technologies that is making a leap in compact excavators are telematics. As a result, telematics systems are becoming more popular, among both the owner-operators and large fleet managers.

– Owing to numerous benefits offered by telematics in excavators, companies, such as Komatsu and Doosan, are increasingly equipping their vehicles with the same, for enhancing their strategic positions and to serve the customers in an effective way.

The Asia-Pacific Region is Expected to Continue to Capture a Major Share in the Future

Some of the major factors that may aid in driving the market studied are growing construction industry in the region, availability of a large number of heavy equipment, and the rising consumer base of mobile devices.

The projects under the Belt & Road initiative, which is aimed at building roads, railways, ports, and energy projects stretching from China’s western regions to Europe, are expected to create a huge demand for construction equipment. Additionally, the market for excavators and other types of construction machinery is anticipated to strengthen in China over the forecast period. Government spending on municipal infrastructure projects is the key reason for healthy sales of construction machinery in recent months. For instance, cities around the country are expanding subways and other urban transportation systems. In 2018, China continued the implementation of proactive and sound monetary policies and the development plans of Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macao Bay Area.

Moreover, in China, as the restrictions on foreign investment in land development, high-end hotels, office buildings, international exhibition centers, and the construction and operation of large theme parks have also been lifted. This is expected to increase the demand for high-performance equipment in the country, thus driving the construction equipment market.

India is still a developing economy, the construction sector is one of the booming industries in the country, and may continue to grow, due to increased demand for real estate and infrastructure projects. The Indian government allocated USD 90 billion in 2017 to build a road network of over 80,000 kilometers over the next 5 years, and USD 3 billion for Gram Sadak Yojana for construction of roads in rural areas. Furthermore, the United States government is also expected to increase its infrastructure spending by over USD 1 trillion in the next 10 years, with an aim to create more jobs in the country.

Reasons to Buy Construction Machinery Telematics Market Report:

Analysis of Construction Machinery Telematics market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

Historical data and forecast of Construction Machinery Telematics industry

Construction Machinery Telematics market report covers regional analysis including growth estimates

To analyze the end-user markets including growth estimates

Profiles on laboratory balance including products, sales/revenues, and market position

Includes Construction Machinery Telematics market structure, market drivers, opportunities, and restraints.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14245257

Construction Machinery Telematics Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for Construction Machinery Telematics market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of Construction Machinery Telematics status worldwide?

What are the Construction Machinery Telematics market challenges to market growth?

What are the Construction Machinery Telematics market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of Construction Machinery Telematics ?

What is the market share of each type and application?

Detailed TOC of Construction Machinery Telematics Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.4 Market Restraints

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Telematics Type

5.1.1 On-road

5.1.2 Off-road

5.2 By Machinery Type

5.2.1 Crane

5.2.2 Excavator

5.2.3 Telescopic Handling

5.2.4 Loader and Backhoe

5.2.5 Other Machinery Types

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 India

5.3.3.3 Japan

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Rest of the World

5.3.4.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.4.2 Other Countries

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Vendor Market Share

6.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Komatsu Ltd

6.3.2 Caterpillar Inc.

6.3.3 Volvo Construction Equipment

6.3.4 JCB

6.3.5 Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd

6.3.6 CNH Industrial NV

6.3.7 Deere & Company

6.3.8 Hyundai Construction Equipment

6.3.9 Liebherr Group

6.3.10 Doosan Infracore Ltd

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

8 DISCLAIMER

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Laboratory Chemical Reagents Market 2020: Top Coverage of Key Companies with Size and Share, Expected Growth Analysis with Revenue, Future Trends and Technology Forecast by 2026

Software Defined Radio Market Size, Share and CAGR Status 2020 – Global Industry Data by Top Manufacturers, Business Boosting Strategies, Upcoming Trends, Emerging Growth Factors till 2026

Airport Solar Power Market Future Trends, Growth Factors 2020: Global Opportunities by Leading Countries, Manufacturing Size and Share, Industry Segments by Types and Applications Forecast to 2026

Global Win Ce Automotive Avn Market Share by Applications 2020 Global Size by Industry Overview, Cost Structure Analysis, Growth Opportunities Forecast to 2026

Ethyl Methacrylate (EMA) Market Analysis 2020 by Top Key Players, Key Factors, Global Industry Overview by Future Trends, Latest Scope, Business Advancement, and Forecast to 2026

Omega Fatty Acids Market Growth Status and Industry Size Forecast 2020 – Industry Share, Business Statistics, Future Scope, Regional Segmentation, Supply and Demand Status till 2026

Weather Monitoring System Market Analysis, Business Size, Statistics, Global Growth Rate, Revenue, Strategies of Key Players Forecast to 2020-2025 | Industry Research.co

Garbage Sorting Robot Market Forecast Report 2020-2026 Global Analysis by Competitive Landscape, Types, Applications, Industry Segmentation, and Worldwide Growth Insights