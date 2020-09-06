The “Containerized Data Center Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Containerized Data Center industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Containerized Data Center market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Containerized Data Center market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Scope of the Report:

A containerized data center is defined as a type of modular data center that is incorporated into standard shipping containers or similar containers. The containers are fabricated with all the components of a data center, including cooling, power, and racks.

Key Market Trends:

Growing Demand for Mobility and Scalability Solutions is Driving the Market Growth

-For more than 40% of organizations, scalability was one of the top challenges faced. Scalability provides the users with the building blocks to add capacity to their systems, in timely intervals and pay-as-you-grow. This capacity-on-demand approach allows organizations to meet the fluctuating demands quickly.

-It also helps manage capital expenditure costs and maintain higher operating efficiencies. This enables organizations to adopt new technologies with a forecast of very few months in advance, instead of years of planning.

-Building a data center environment doesn’t just depend on the scaling ability. Better results will be obtained when the data center is agile and scalable. Many new companies deploying data center strategies are starting with these systems to experiment and explore the potential.

-As the use of data centers in organizations is increasing significantly, easy scalability provided by adding additional blocks and easy plugin capabilities are supporting the market growth. The markets, such as Brazil and India, that are experiencing high growth and penetration, are looking for scalable solutions.

North America to Hold the Largest Share in the Global Containerized Data Center Market

– North America is one of the first regions to adopt these systems, with many companies in the region deploying these data centers in the United States. Microsoft, Google, and Amazon, which were the first companies to deploy this technology, established containerized data centers in the United States.

– Many major players in the market, including IBM, HPE, and Cisco, have focused on the United States. Thus, the penetration of containerized data centers in North America has been strong over the past few years.

– The high technology awareness and focus on cost-effective scaling have driven the market growth in the United States. Many companies in the data center industry have entered the US containerized data center market and expanded globally.

– However, the North American market is retreating, with many consumers moving toward modular data centers. North American consumers are demanding higher flexibility and increased customization. With the containerized data centers offering limited flexibility, the demand for modular data centers has been high.

Containerized Data Center Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for Containerized Data Center market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of Containerized Data Center status worldwide?

What are the Containerized Data Center market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of Containerized Data Center ?

What is the market share of each type and application?

Detailed TOC of Containerized Data Center Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Need for Portability and Increasing Demand for Scalable Data Center Solutions

4.3.2 Rising Demand for Energy Efficient Data Centers

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Limited Computing Performance

4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Ownership Type

5.1.1 Purchase

5.1.2 Lease

5.2 By End User

5.2.1 BFSI

5.2.2 IT and Telecommunications

5.2.3 Government

5.2.4 Education

5.2.5 Healthcare

5.2.6 Defense

5.2.7 Entertainment and Media

5.2.8 Other End Users (Industrial, Energy)

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Hewlett Packard Enterprise

6.1.2 IBM Corporation

6.1.3 Dell Inc.

6.1.4 Cisco Systems Inc.

6.1.5 Huawei Technologies

6.1.6 Emerson Network Power(Emerson Electric Co.)

6.1.7 Schneider Electric SE (acquired AST Modular)

6.1.8 Rittal Gmbh & Co. KG

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

