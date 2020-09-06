The “Copper Stranded Wire Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Copper Stranded Wire industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Copper Stranded Wire market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Copper Stranded Wire market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Copper Stranded Wire market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Copper Stranded Wire market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Copper Stranded Wire market report provides an in-depth insight into Copper Stranded Wire industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Copper Stranded Wire market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Key Market Trends:

Growing Demand from the Construction Industry

– Copper stranded wires are used for electric supply and can be installed at both the residential and industrial level. One of the major end users for the copper stranded market is the construction industry.

– In the construction industry, infrastructure is the major contributor for the market demand of copper stranded wires.

– Increasing investment on the construction of infrastructure in Middle East & Africa is expected to boost the demand for copper stranded wires.

– In 2018, the Global Infrastructure Hub announced an investment of USD 1 trillion to be spent in African countries, over the next 22 years.

– In 2019, the energy ministry of Saudi Arabia announced that it is seeking for an investment of USD 425 billion from the private sector to be spent on infrastructure and industrial development, through the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program, in the next 10 years.

– Therefore, the growing investments are expected to drive the market studied during the forecast period.

China to Dominate the Demand in Asia-Pacific

– China is expected to dominate the demand for the copper stranded wire market in the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period. China has been the leading investor in infrastructure, worldwide, over the past few years.

– China also invested around USD 274 billion on 3,485 infrastructure projects across the world, by 2018. This growing investment in infrastructure is likely to boost the demand for copper stranded wire, during the forecast period.

– The automotive industry of China is also witnessing positive growth, which is expected to drive the demand for copper stranded wire.

– China’s energy sector is also thriving, owing to the high demand for energy. The rapidly growing industrial sector is one of the key factors driving the energy demand in China.

– Furthermore, countries, such as India and Japan have also been contributing to the growth of the market studied. This is expected to further drive the demand for the copper stranded wire market over the forecast period.

Copper Stranded Wire Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for Copper Stranded Wire market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of Copper Stranded Wire status worldwide?

What are the Copper Stranded Wire market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of Copper Stranded Wire ?

What is the market share of each type and application?

Detailed TOC of Copper Stranded Wire Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Energy Requirement

4.1.2 Developments of Products with More Flexible and Functional Application

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Loss of Energy due to Proximity Effect

4.2.2 Expensive to Manufacture

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Geometry

5.1.1 Bunched

5.1.2 Concentric

5.1.3 Other Geometries (Compressed, Rope, etc.)

5.2 End-user Industry

5.2.1 Construction

5.2.2 Energy

5.2.3 Transportation

5.2.4 Electronics and Telecommunication

5.2.5 Other End-user Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Alan Wire Company

6.4.2 Alfanar Group

6.4.3 General Cable Corporation

6.4.4 Nexans

6.4.5 Owl Wire & Cable LLC

6.4.6 Pacific Electric Wire and Cable Co. Ltd

6.4.7 Polycab Wires Pvt Ltd

6.4.8 Prysmian Group

6.4.9 Sarkuysan

6.4.10 Southwire Company LLC

6.4.11 Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd

6.4.12 Superior Essex

6.4.13 W. L. Gore & Associates Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Development of Litz Wire for High-frequency Transformers

7.2 Increasing Usage in Infrastructure, Telecommunications, Energy,etc., Activities in Emerging Economies

