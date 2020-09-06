The “Cosmeceutical Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Cosmeceutical industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Cosmeceutical market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Cosmeceutical market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Cosmeceutical market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Cosmeceutical market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Cosmeceutical market report provides an in-depth insight into Cosmeceutical industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

The global cosmeceuticals market offers a wide range of products broadly categorised under skin care, hair care, lip care, and oral care. Also, the market covers the products available across distribution channels Supermarket/Hypermarkets, Convenience stores, online stores, speciality stores, others. Moreover, the study provides an analysis of the cosmeceuticals market in the emerging and established markets across the world, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Trends:

Growing Ageing Population

Consumers, especially the ageing population, are increasingly looking for methods and products to maintain and improve their appearance to look youthful and beautiful, more so with the rising awareness about anti-ageing products. The middle-aged people are increasingly witnessing ageing anxiety, due to the high prevalence of extrinsic signs of ageing. Anti-ageing skin products are known as cosmeceuticals, as they overlap the distinction between cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. Over the past two decades, declining fertility and mortality rate has resulted in a sustained rise in ageing population across the region, especially in China and Japan. Strong desire among men and women to retain youthful appearances has groomed and nurtured the cosmetic industry across the region.

Asia-Pacific Dominates the Global Cosmeceuticals Market|

Though the term ‘cosmeceuticals’ started gaining momentum in China recently, it has now become one of the most preferred product categories in the country. Busier and stressful lifestyles of consumers in the country, as well as worsening environmental conditions, created more concern around skin conditions amid consumers who seek products for skin rejuvenation. This has led to an increase in sales of cosmeceuticals. Moreover, the population of Japan is among the most prolific consumers of cosmetics, placing it among the top five national markets for personal care products. From the viewpoint of not only size but also the trends and market demand, Japan can be regarded as a gateway to other Asian markets. Success in the Japanese market can raise product/brand profile and visibility, particularly in other Asian markets.

Reasons to Buy Cosmeceutical Market Report:

Analysis of Cosmeceutical market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

Historical data and forecast of Cosmeceutical industry

Cosmeceutical market report covers regional analysis including growth estimates

To analyze the end-user markets including growth estimates

Profiles on laboratory balance including products, sales/revenues, and market position

Includes Cosmeceutical market structure, market drivers, opportunities, and restraints.

Cosmeceutical Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for Cosmeceutical market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of Cosmeceutical status worldwide?

What are the Cosmeceutical market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of Cosmeceutical ?

What is the market share of each type and application?

Detailed TOC of Cosmeceutical Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Skin Care

5.1.1.1 Anti-ageing

5.1.1.2 Anti-acne

5.1.1.3 Sun Protection

5.1.1.4 Moisturizers

5.1.1.5 Other Skin Care Product Types

5.1.2 Hair Care

5.1.2.1 Shampoos and Conditioners

5.1.2.2 Hair Colorants and Dyes

5.1.2.3 Other Hair Care Product Types

5.1.3 Lip Care

5.1.4 Oral Care

5.2 By Distribution Channel

5.2.1 Supermarket/Hypermarkets

5.2.2 Online Retail Stores

5.2.3 Convenience Stores

5.2.4 Specialist Stores

5.2.5 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Spain

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 Germany

5.3.2.4 France

5.3.2.5 Italy

5.3.2.6 Russia

5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East and Africa

5.3.5.1 South Africa

5.3.5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Adopted Strategies

6.2 Most Active Companies

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 L’Oreal SA

6.4.2 Procter & Gamble

6.4.3 Unilever PLC

6.4.4 Shiseido Co. Ltd

6.4.5 Revlon Inc.

6.4.6 Groupe Clarins SA

6.4.7 Beiersdorf AG

6.4.8 Johnson & Johnson Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

