The “Crane Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Crane industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Crane market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Crane market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Crane market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Crane market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Crane market report provides an in-depth insight into Crane industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

A crane is a machine, generally equipped with a hoist rope, chains, and/or sheaves, which are used for either lifting or lowering materials, and to move the materials horizontally. They are mainly used for lifting heavy loads and transporting them to other places.

The crane market has been segmented by type and application.

Key Market Trends:

Growing Construction Activities and Rise in Mining Industry Demand

The global construction industry is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, with good opportunities in infrastructure, residential, and non-residential sectors.

Some of the major factors driving the market are increasing construction of multi-family houses (with the growing trend of nuclear families); and increasing investments in the construction of roads, highways, smart cities, metros, bridges, and expressways due to growing population and urbanization.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to be a major market propelling the global construction industry, with augmenting construction activities in countries such as India and ASEAN countries (including Thailand, Singapore, Vietnam, and others).

For instance, in India, the construction sector is one of the booming industries. The construction sector in the country is expected to grow twice as fast as China’s till 2030, with the country’s populations. The infrastructure sector is an important pillar for the growth of the Indian economy. The government is taking various initiatives to ensure time-bound creation of excellent infrastructure in the country.

Additionally, in China, the demand for cranes are increasing owing to the ongoing One Belt One Road initiative. The initiative which will aid in infrastructural development such as railways, buildings, and energy projects (China, North-East Asia, Southeast Asia, South Asia, Central Asia, and West Asia) stretching from China’s western regions to Europe. The US government is also expected to increase its infrastructure spending by over USD 1 trillion in the next 10 years, with an aim to create more jobs in the country.

Asia-Pacific is leading the Crane Market

In 2018, Asia-Pacific dominated the global market. In Asia-Pacific, China dominated the market and accounted for more than 50% of the market, followed by India. The Asia-Pacific region is the fastest-growing infrastructure market and is being driven by increasing government spending on infrastructure projects and overall construction sector in both China and India, as the construction sector is considered one of the major factor in boosting the economic growth and aids in creating jobs.

China is also of the largest manufacturer of cranes. After witnessing slow growth in the construction sector in 2018, the country is expected to witness slight growth in the construction sector in 2019. The prime reason being the rise in railway construction projects. For instance, in 2018, the China Railway Corp. (CRC) announced the plans to construct 6,800 km of new railway lines including 3,200 km of high-speed rail which represents a 40% increase of new tracks. The government has also approved the construction or urban and inter-city rail projects worth USD 127.26 billion (CNY 860 billion) in several cities including Shanghai and Wuhan.

In India, the construction sector is expected to witness fast growth, owing to a huge pipeline of infrastructure projects such as railways, urban infrastructure, ports, and airport segments. Apart from the aforementioned, railway stations development, increasing metro lines, and the bullet train project is expected to offer numerous opportunities for both construction companies and crane manufacturers and providers. Additionally, the growing trend of using precast construction techniques in real estate and metros is gaining momentum, which is driving the demand for tower cranes in the 10-20 metric ton range.

