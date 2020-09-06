The “Cumene Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Cumene industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Cumene market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Cumene market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Cumene market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Cumene market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Cumene market report provides an in-depth insight into Cumene industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Cumene market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Key Market Trends:

Growing Usage in Acetone Application

– More than 95% of the global acetone production is used as a by-product of phenol production, which involves the use of cumene.

– Acetone is used in a wide range of applications, such as the manufacturing of methyl methacrylate (MMA) & BPA, and as a solvent in the pharmaceutical and cosmetics industries.

– MMA is widely used for the production of PMMA resins, which are increasingly being used for the production of acrylic sheets in the construction industry. Automotive parts and medical devices are other applications of MMA.

– Due to the increase in demand for acetone globally and the setting up of new phenol/acetone production facilities, the cumene market is expected to witness a high growth rate during the forecast period.

China to Dominate the Demand in Asia-Pacific Region

– The demand for cumene in China is expected to rise at a great pace, due to the increase in demand for phenol and acetone.

– The demand for acetone is increasing at a fast rate in the country as a solvent and an intermediate for the production of PMMA used in automotive and medical industries after the extrusion and molding compounds.

– To increase the domestic supply, the China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) and Shell have planned to commission a 350,000 metric ton per year of phenol/acetone unit, which is likely to produce around 10,000 metric ton of acetone and 18,000 metric ton of phenol per month.

– The China Petrochemical Development Corporation (CPDC) announced to start a 150,000 metric ton per year phenol-feed cyclohexanone unit in 2018.

– The increase in investments for the production of acetone and phenol is likely to increase the demand for cumene in China at a high rate in the coming years.

Cumene Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for Cumene market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of Cumene status worldwide?

What are the Cumene market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of Cumene ?

What is the market share of each type and application?

Detailed TOC of Cumene Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand for Phenol from the Plastic Industry

4.1.2 Increasing Use of Acetone as a Solvent

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Harmful Effect due to Extended Exposure

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Feedstock Analysis

4.6 Technological Snapshot

4.7 Trade Analysis

4.8 Price Index

4.9 Regulatory Policy Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Application

5.1.1 Phenol

5.1.2 Acetone

5.1.3 Paints and Enamels

5.1.4 High-octane Aviation Fuels

5.1.5 Other Applications

5.2 Manufacturing Process

5.2.1 Aluminum Chloride Catalyst

5.2.2 Solid Phosphoric Acid (SPA) Catalyst

5.2.3 Zeolite Catalyst

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Braskem

6.4.2 Cepsa

6.4.3 Domo Chemicals

6.4.4 ExxonMobil Corporation

6.4.5 INEOS

6.4.6 Total SA

6.4.7 Royal Dutch Shell PLC

6.4.8 Sumitomo Chemical Co.

6.4.9 JXTG Nippon Oil and Energy Corporation

6.4.10 Prasol Chemicals Pvt Ltd

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Increasing Investments for New Capacity Additions

