Dairy Alternative Products market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics.

Scope of the Report:

Dairy alternative products refer to a category of foods that include imitation of dairy products, which are similar in product attributes like taste and texture to genuine dairy products.

The report analyzes the recent trends, drivers, and challenges, affecting the market space for the dairy alternative sector. By product type, the market is divided into food and beverage. Food has been further segmented into yogurt, cheese, frozen desserts, and other foods. The beverage segment has been further segregated into soy milk, almond milk, coconut milk, rice milk, and other beverages.

Key Market Trends:

Rising Consumer Interest in Health and Sustainability

Consumer demand for alternatives to dairy is on the rise, and with it, is increasing the ever-expanding array of plant-based products to choose from. This is especially evident when considering milk substitutes. Each type of non-dairy milk offers a unique nutritional profile, with a wide range of values for protein, carbohydrates, and fat, along with vitamins and minerals. More importantly, apart from nutritional profile, words like “sustainable”, “green”, and “eco”- even leafy packaging or other marketing materials- tend to draw the eyes of consumers bombarded daily, with advertising messages, which is driving the consumption of dairy alternatives in the market, which are usually being positioned as sustainable products across the retail shelves.

Asia – Pacific to Dominate the Global Market

The health and wellness trend in Asia – Pacific has brought the issue of food intolerances and allergies to the forefront of modern consumers’ minds, boosting the consumption of dairy alternative products. Consumers are starting to prefer products that are low in calories, contain no artificial ingredients, and protein-rich. This is driving the studied market’s growth. Plant-based beverages provide vegetable protein or mixed proteins, which cater to the rising need for a healthy lifestyle.

Consumers of plant-based protein in Asia-Pacific have adopted a dairy-free diet to improve their health and well-being, as plant-based diets can not only help curb obesity, stroke, and heart disease, prevent a variety of cancers, reduce cholesterol and arthritis pain, but also lower blood sugar, and increase energy and mental clarity.

Detailed TOC of Dairy Alternative Products Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product Type

5.1.1 Food

5.1.1.1 Yoghurt

5.1.1.2 Frozen Desserts

5.1.1.3 Sour Cream

5.1.1.4 Other Foods

5.1.2 Beverage (Dairy-free Milk)

5.1.2.1 Soy Milk

5.1.2.2 Almond milk

5.1.2.3 Coconut Milk

5.1.2.4 Rice Milk

5.1.2.5 Other Beverages

5.1.2.5.1 Cashew Milk

5.1.2.5.2 Oat Milk

5.1.2.5.3 Hemp Milk

5.1.2.5.4 Pea Milk

5.2 Distribution Channel

5.2.1 Hypermarket/Supermarket

5.2.2 Convenience Stores

5.2.3 Online Retail Channels

5.2.4 Other Distribution Channels

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Spain

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Germany

5.3.2.5 Russia

5.3.2.6 Italy

5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia – Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia – Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 United Arab Emirates

5.3.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Adopted Strategies

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Groupe Danone

6.3.2 Vitasoy International Holdings Ltd

6.3.3 Freedom Foods Group Ltd

6.3.4 Dean Foods Company

6.3.5 Blue Diamond Growers

6.3.6 Kikkoman Corporation

6.3.7 Campbell Soup Company

6.3.8 Hain Celestial Group

6.3.9 Goya Foods Inc.

6.3.10 Califia Farms

6.3.11 Edward & Sons Trading Co.

6.3.12 Pure Harvest

6.3.13 Elmhurst Milked Direct LLC

6.3.14 Daiya Food Inc.

6.3.15 Sanitarium Health & Wellbeing Company

6.3.16 Earth’s Own Food Company

6.3.17 Eden Foods Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

