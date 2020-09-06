The “Data Masking Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Data Masking industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Data Masking market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Data Masking market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Data Masking market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Market Overview:

Data Masking market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Data Masking market report provides an in-depth insight into Data Masking industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

Data masking is the process of transforming confidential data elements, such as trade secrets and personally identifying information (PII) systematically into realistic but fictionalized values. Owing to the rising incidences of these data breaches, data masking has become a necessity in the cyber security scenario. Besides this, the dynamic data masking helps to protect sensitive and personal data, while supporting outsourcing, offshoring, and cloud-based initiatives. Dynamic data masking helps to analyze big data without interrupting their regular operations, which are required for the business. Organizations mostly prefer dynamic data masking technology for analysis and testing of data.

Key Market Trends:

The Healthcare Industry to Witness a Significant Growth

– The healthcare industry is one of the industries, which was impacted badly by the data breaching in 2018. According to Gemalto, healthcare industry continues to lead in the number of incidents (27%).

– The healthcare industry uses information technology, to support both doctors and patients and to improve the delivery of healthcare services. The use of electronic health record (EHR), where patient information, including protected health information, is stored, is widely used in the healthcare industry. Moreover, hospital administrative and financial staff uses a myriad of other applications to monitor hospital performance, in terms of financial efficiency and treatment success rates. In addition to that, patients use lots of different apps to communicate with doctors via mobile and wireless technologies.

– One of the largest healthcare data breaches reported so far in 2018 was Morrisville, NC-based AccuDoc Solutions, a billing company that operates the online payment system, discovered that some of its databases had been compromised between September 22 and September 29, 2018.

– Such incidents have created a path for data masking market, where the need for data security is vital. This has created a way for the data masking making necessary for the healthcare industry to implement data masking to avoid further loss.

Asia-Pacific to Have the Fastest Growth Rate

– Asia-Pacific is expected to witness a higher growth rate, when compared to other regions because of the developing countries, such as India and China, which are the two biggest economies of the world.

– Currently, these two countries are growing at a faster pace and many developmental activities are being done here for setting up of new manufacturing industries and new product launches. All these activities are contributing to big data. Lots of data are being stored on a daily basis which is very crucial. The rapid digitization among developing countries, such as India, China, and Singapore, has resulted in the production of the bulk of unstructured data.

– The flow of data in these regions has witnessed rapid growth, due to the adoption of IoT and remote sensors across many industries, which further expected to increase the market growth of data masking technology over the forecasted period. The need for solutions to avoid frauds is fueling the growth of data masking technology in Asia-Pacific.

– Owing to this, governments across countries in the region have taken several measures to promote the data security. For instance, in India, the need for data masking is strongly supported by the government. In July 2018, “Personal Data Protection Bill, 2018” was released that notes that the right to privacy is a fundamental right.

Data Masking Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for Data Masking market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of Data Masking status worldwide?

What are the Data Masking market challenges to market growth?

What are the Data Masking market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of Data Masking ?

What is the market share of each type and application?

Detailed TOC of Data Masking Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increase of Organizational Data Volumes

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Technological Complexities Associated with Data Masking Challenge the Market Growth

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT

6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 By Type

6.1.1 Static

6.1.2 Dynamic

6.2 By Deployment

6.2.1 Cloud

6.2.2 On-premise

6.3 By End-user Industry

6.3.1 BFSI

6.3.2 Healthcare

6.3.3 IT and Telecom

6.3.4 Retail

6.3.5 Government and Defense

6.3.6 Manufacturing

6.3.7 Media and Entertainment

6.3.8 Other End-user Industries

6.4 Geography

6.4.1 North America

6.4.1.1 United States

6.4.1.2 Canada

6.4.2 Europe

6.4.2.1 United Kingdom

6.4.2.2 Germany

6.4.2.3 Rest of Europe

6.4.3 Asia-Pacific

6.4.3.1 China

6.4.3.2 India

6.4.3.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4.4 Rest of the World

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Company Profiles

7.2 IBM Corporation

7.3 Oracle Corporation

7.4 Informatica LLC

7.5 Delphix Corp.

7.6 Civitas Solutions ( Mentis)

7.7 Innovative Routines International Inc.

7.8 Solix Technologies Inc

7.9 Imperva Inc.

7.10 Red Gate Software Ltd

7.11 Microsoft Corporation

7.12 SAP SE

8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

