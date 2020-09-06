The “Dental Consumables Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Dental Consumables industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Dental Consumables market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Dental Consumables market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245213

Competitor Analysis:

Dental Consumables market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Dental Consumables market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Dental Consumables market report provides an in-depth insight into Dental Consumables industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

Dental consumables are used to treat dental impairments, for tooth restoration, and in the treatment of associated gingival tissues. Dental consumables hold great potential for further growth, owing to growing oral diseases and awareness of oral care.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245213

Key Market Trends:

Dental Burs is Expected to Hold Significant Share in the Other Dental Consumables Segment

Dental burs are used during dental procedures to remove decay, and clean and shape the teeth. They are used before fillings or crown insertion procedures. Hence, they are majorly utilized among dentists. With advancements and innovations in technology, dental burs are available in different materials. For disposable dental burs, the risk of a patient-to-patient cross-infection with a contaminated item can be eliminated, when a bur is not used on a subsequent patient. In addition, time-consuming cleaning and sterilization procedures can be eliminated. Dentists tend to ignore the cost and time spent on scrubbing the burs and diamonds, prior to sterilization. Since dental burs are some of the most important devices used in all dental procedures, their demand is expected to continue to increase in the coming years. Other factors driving the market are the growing awareness among people about dental aesthetics, the increased per capita income, and the increasing affordability of dental procedures. With the increased use of adhesive composites, the factors hindering the market growth of dental burs are the controversies associated with the use of burs or diamond abrasives for routine cavity preparation.

Europe Dominates the Market and is Expected to do the Same in the Forecast Period

Europe is dominating the dental consumables market, as the geriatric population is increasing in this region, along with the increased funding for the improvement and expansion of oral healthcare facilities, across the region. According to the 2018 report of the World Health Organization (WHO), in Europe, around 20%–90% of six-year-old children were affected by dental caries. At the age of 12, an average of 0.5–3.5 teeth were found to be affected by dental caries, and approximately 100% of adults were observed to be affected by the same. Severe periodontal (gum) infection is found in 5%–20% of middle-aged (35–44 years) adults in Europe and in up to 40% of older people (65–74 years). Dental caries and severe periodontal disease are major contributors to the loss of natural teeth. About 30% of Europeans aged 65–74 years have no natural teeth, which reduce their function and quality of life. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is expected to record a substantial growth over the forecast period.

Reasons to Buy Dental Consumables Market Report:

Analysis of Dental Consumables market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

Historical data and forecast of Dental Consumables industry

Dental Consumables market report covers regional analysis including growth estimates

To analyze the end-user markets including growth estimates

Profiles on laboratory balance including products, sales/revenues, and market position

Includes Dental Consumables market structure, market drivers, opportunities, and restraints.

Purchase this Report (Price 6000 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14245213

Dental Consumables Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for Dental Consumables market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of Dental Consumables status worldwide?

What are the Dental Consumables market challenges to market growth?

What are the Dental Consumables market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of Dental Consumables ?

What is the market share of each type and application?

Detailed TOC of Dental Consumables Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Demand for Cosmetic Dentistry

4.2.2 Increasing Access to Dental Facilities

4.2.3 Growing Aging Population

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Cost and Limited Reimbursement for Dental Treatments

4.3.2 High Risk and Complications Associated With Dental Bridges and Orthodontic Treatments

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product

5.1.1 Dental Implants

5.1.1.1 Root Form Dental Implants

5.1.1.2 Plate Form Dental Implants

5.1.2 Dental Prosthetics

5.1.2.1 Crowns

5.1.2.2 Bridges

5.1.2.3 Dentures

5.1.2.4 Abutments

5.1.2.5 Veneers

5.1.2.6 Inlays and Onlays

5.1.3 Orthodontics

5.1.3.1 Brackets

5.1.3.2 Archwires

5.1.3.3 Anchorage Appliances

5.1.3.4 Ligatures

5.1.4 Endodontics

5.1.4.1 Endodontic Files

5.1.4.2 Obturators

5.1.4.3 Permanent Endodontic Sealers

5.1.5 Periodontics

5.1.5.1 Dental Sutures

5.1.5.2 Dental Hemostats

5.1.6 Retail Dental Care Essentials

5.1.6.1 Specialized Dental Pastes

5.1.6.2 Dental Brushes

5.1.6.3 Dental Wash Solutions

5.1.6.4 Whitening Agents

5.1.6.5 Dental Floss

5.1.7 Other Dental Consumables

5.1.7.1 Dental Burs

5.1.7.2 Dental Sealants

5.1.7.3 Dental Splints

5.1.7.4 Dental Impression Materials

5.1.7.5 Dental Disposables

5.1.7.6 Aspirator Tubes and Saliva Ejectors

5.1.7.7 Bonding Agents

5.1.7.8 Patient Bibs

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 US

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.1.3 Mexico

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 Germany

5.2.2.2 UK

5.2.2.3 France

5.2.2.4 Italy

5.2.2.5 Spain

5.2.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 Japan

5.2.3.3 India

5.2.3.4 Australia

5.2.3.5 South korea

5.2.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Middle East & Africa

5.2.4.1 GCC

5.2.4.2 South Africa

5.2.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.2.5 South America

5.2.5.1 Brazil

5.2.5.2 Argentina

5.2.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 3M Company

6.1.2 Dentsply Sirona

6.1.3 Henry Schein Inc.

6.1.4 Hu-Friedy Mfg Co.

6.1.5 Ivoclar Vivadent AG

6.1.6 Nakanishi Inc.

6.1.7 Patterson Companies Inc.

6.1.8 Ultradent Products Inc.

6.1.9 Young Innovations Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Peptide Synthesizer Market Analysis 2020 by Top Key Players, Key Factors, Global Industry Overview by Future Trends, Latest Scope, Business Advancement, and Forecast to 2026

Battery Monitoring System Market Growth Status and Industry Size Forecast 2020 – Industry Share, Business Statistics, Future Scope, Regional Segmentation, Supply and Demand Status till 2026

Linear Variable Displacement Transducers Market Size, Share and CAGR Status 2020 – Global Industry Data by Top Manufacturers, Business Boosting Strategies, Upcoming Trends, Emerging Growth Factors till 2026

Global Luxury Vehicles Market 2020 Analysis with Key Players, Consumption Volume by Types and Applications, Business Overview, Trends and Forecasts by 2026

RAID Controller Card Market: Growth Rate and Size Analysis 2020 | Global Industry Share, Demand and Future Scope, Business Prospect, and Opportunities Forecast till 2026

Truck Mounted Snowplow Market Future Trends, Growth Factors 2020: Global Opportunities by Leading Countries, Manufacturing Size and Share, Industry Segments by Types and Applications Forecast to 2026

Crane and Hoists Market Key Factors, Economic Impact of Global Key Players, Industry Overview by Future Trends, Latest Scope, Business Advancement, and Forecast to 2020-2025

Artificial Sausage Casings Market 2020 – 2026 Industry Forecast Analysis by Global Opportunities, Development Size, Organization Share, Market Components, and Regional Outlook