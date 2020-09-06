Digital Biomarkers Market (COVID19- UPDATED) Tremendous Growth by 2025 | Actigraph LLC, Akili Interactive Labs, AliveCor Inc, Altoida Inc

The ‘ Digital Biomarkers market’ research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview, Digital Biomarkers market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Digital Biomarkers market size forecast, market data&Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

COVID-19 has had a massive impact on society since the beginning of 2020. This report considers the impact of COVID-19 and the economic slowdown created due to lockdown in various countries. The report discusses technological factors, competitive factors and economic trends affecting the market. A combination of factors, including COVID-19 containment situation, end-use market recovery & Recovery Timeline of 2020/ 2021

Key Segments Studied in the Global Digital Biomarkers Market:

Global digital biomarkers market will reach $22.54 billion by 2030, growing by 36.2% annually over 2020-2030 driven by rising demand for mobile health apps, elevated level of smartphone and wearable technology in healthcare.

Highlighted with 91 tables and 99 figures, this 199-page report “Global Digital Biomarkers Market 2020-2030 by System Component, Therapeutic Area, Application, Development Status, End User, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global digital biomarkers market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

– Market Structure

– Growth Drivers

– Restraints and Challenges

– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

– Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global digital biomarkers market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of System Component, Therapeutic Area, Application, Development Status, End User, and Region.

Based on System Component, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Data Collection Tools

– Digital Platforms

– Mobile Apps

– Desktop-based Software

– Wearables

– Biosensors

Data Integration Systems

Based on Therapeutic Area, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Cardiovascular Diseases

Neurodegenerative Disorders

– Parkinson’s Disease

– Multiple Sclerosis

– Alzheimer’s Disease

Sleep and Movement Diseases

Psychiatric Disorders

Chronic Pain

Gastrointestinal Diseases

Diabetes

Respiratory Conditions

Other Diseases

Based on Application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– Wellness

– Disease Diagnosis

– Personalised Medication

– Drug Discovery and Development

Based on Development Status, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– Novel Digital Biomarkers

– Original Digital Biomarkers

– Approved Digital Biomarkers

Based on End User, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– Biopharmaceutical Companies & Labs

– Healthcare Providers

– Insurance Payers

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

– APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, The Netherlands, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, Spain, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

– North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

– South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

– RoW (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by System Component, Therapeutic Area, and End User over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global digital biomarkers market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

Actigraph LLC

Akili Interactive Labs

AliveCor Inc

Altoida Inc

Amgen Inc

Bayer AG

Biogen Inc

Cambridge Cognition Plc

Eli Lilly and Company

Evidation Health, Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Fitbit Inc

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Happify Health

Human API

IXICO Plc

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medical Care Corporation

Medopad Ltd

Mindstrong Health

Neurotrack Technology, Inc

Novartis International AG

Pfizer Inc.

Quanterix Corporation

Sanofi S.A.

The Takeda Pharmaceuticals Company Limited

Verily Life Sciences

Winterlight Labs Inc.

(Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

Geographical Breakdown: Regional level analysis of the market, currently covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

The research report compiled by Report Ocean offers the study of market opportunities and market impact that are created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The detailed research report is focused upon all direct and indirect impact of COVID-19 with new product launches, pipeline analysis, supply chain overview, government regulations, strategies adopted by related market players and upcoming vaccines and drug status. Note – In order to provide more accurate market forecast, all our reports will be updated before delivery by considering the impact of COVID-19.(*If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

Key questions answered: Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

What is the current demand forecasting for your industry and a possible timeline of recovery?

How has your industry evolved or been disrupted? Which of these changes are likely to be short-term or long-term?

How has consumer behavior changed, and to what degree could these shifts become permanent?

How will supply chains operate? How can you build a more stable and resilient supply chain?

Which market segments are winners or losers?

Where are the pockets of growth in your industry during COVID-19 and beyond?

What marketing methods will be most effective in this new climate?

Where is your company most exposed? How can you diversify risk?

Key Points Covered in Digital Biomarkers Market Report: Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

