The "Digital X-Ray Devices Market" report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Digital X-Ray Devices industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Digital X-Ray Devices market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Digital X-Ray Devices market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Digital X-Ray Devices market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Digital X-Ray Devices market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics.

Scope of the Report:

Digital x-ray or digital radiography is a form of x-ray imaging, where digital x-ray sensors are used instead of traditional photographic films. This offers the added advantages of time efficiency and ability to transfer images digitally, as well as enhance them for better visibility. This method bypasses the chemical processing of photographic films. Digital x-ray imaging has high demand, as it requires less radiation exposure, when compared to the traditional x-rays.

Key Market Trends:

Mammography is Expected to Hold Significant Market Share in the Application Segment

Digital mammography, also known as full-field digital mammography (FFDM), is a system in which the x-ray film is replaced by electronic devices that convert x-rays into mammographic pictures of the breast. According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), breast cancer is one of the most common cancers among women, irrespective of race or ethnicity. Moreover, it is the third most common cause of death due to cancer among the American, Indian, and Alaskan native women. American Cancer Society reported that about 252,710 new cases of breast cancer were recorded in the United States in 2017. This indicates that the rate of breast cancer is increasing, which consequently increases the need for mammography procedures, ultimately contributing to the growth of the market studied. Thus, there is an alarming need for mammography, due to the increasing prevalence of breast cancer around the world.

North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to do the Same in the Forecast Period

The shift from conventional x-ray imaging to digital imaging is a rapid process, and it is expected to become the most widely used imaging method in the United States. The new law, Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2016, in the United States, favors digital imaging over other methods, by reducing Medicare payments to hospitals and clinics using computed radiography (CR) or analog x-rays for imaging studies. This shift toward digital imaging is expected to greatly improve patient care in the United States. Thus, increased technological innovation and government policies are aiding the market’s growth.

Detailed TOC of Digital X-Ray Devices Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Growing Occurrences of Orthopedic & Cancer Diseases

4.2.2 Technological Advancements in X-Rays

4.2.3 Increase in Geriatric Population

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Initial Cost of Installation

4.3.2 Lack of Reimbursement

4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Application

5.1.1 Orthopedic

5.1.2 Mammography

5.1.3 Chest Imaging

5.1.4 Dental

5.1.5 Cardiovascular

5.1.6 Others

5.2 Technology

5.2.1 Computed Radiography

5.2.2 Direct Radiography

5.3 Portability

5.3.1 Fixed Systems

5.3.2 Portable Systems

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 UK

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East and Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Canon Inc.

6.1.2 Fujifilm Corporation

6.1.3 GE Healthcare

6.1.4 Hitachi Medical Corporation

6.1.5 Hologic Corporation

6.1.6 Koninklijke Philips N.V

6.1.7 Samsung Medison

6.1.8 Shimadzu Corporation

6.1.9 Siemens AG

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

