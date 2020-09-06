The “Edge Computing Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Edge Computing industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Edge Computing market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Edge Computing market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Edge Computing market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Edge Computing market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Edge Computing market report provides an in-depth insight into Edge Computing industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

With different technological innovations, such as sensors and other data producing and collecting devices, the analysis tools enterprises across industries are beginning to drive new levels of performance and productivity. Therefore, a distributed computing paradigm that brings computer data storage closer to the location where it is needed is called edge computing in gaining traction.

Key Market Trends:

BFSI to be the Prominent Industry to Adopt Edge Computing Solutions

– Financial and banking industry (BFSI) is one of the largest end users of edge computing, globally. Increasing the adoption of digital and mobile banking initiatives, advanced platforms, such as blockchain and payment through wearable and mobile technology, are fueling the demand for edge computing solutions in the financial and banking industry sector.

– With the growth of smartphones, banks are deploying payment apps and services which are compatible with smartphones. They also ensure that consumers have effortless payments with maximum security and processing speeds. These features act as a supplement for the growth of the financial and banking industries. For example, the Barclays bank supports payment through smart watches, such as Apple watch and Fitbit, through its bPay.

– According to a report published by Credit Suisse on “Digital Payment Statistics”, India is witnessing a high penetration of internet speed and consumer awareness and the digital payment is expected to increase at a higher rate. This will help the banking payments to grow at a healthy rate.

Asia-Pacific to Witness Highest Growth Rate

– Asia-Pacific is a very diverse region, China, India, Australia, and Japan are pioneering development in cloud services. This region is destined to be the major market for edge computing as it is best poised to solve the challenge of additional IT resource requirements, due to the availability of skilled labor.

– Asia-Pacific is the most populous, due to which a considerable amount of cloud traffic from this region was reported by Cisco in their report, in 2018. As cloud penetration increases in this region, a shift from cloud computing to edge computing is expected. Businesses and governments in this region have shown more inclination toward storing and processing data locally.

Reasons to Buy Edge Computing Market Report:

Analysis of Edge Computing market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

Historical data and forecast of Edge Computing industry

Edge Computing market report covers regional analysis including growth estimates

To analyze the end-user markets including growth estimates

Profiles on laboratory balance including products, sales/revenues, and market position

Includes Edge Computing market structure, market drivers, opportunities, and restraints.

Edge Computing Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for Edge Computing market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of Edge Computing status worldwide?

What are the Edge Computing market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of Edge Computing ?

What is the market share of each type and application?

Detailed TOC of Edge Computing Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Widespread Adoption and Growth of Latency-specific Applications

4.3.2 Evolving Network Technologies

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Lack of a Common Security Framework

4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Component

5.1.1 Hardware

5.1.2 Software

5.1.3 Services

5.2 By End User

5.2.1 Financial and Banking Industry

5.2.2 Retail

5.2.3 Healthcare and Life Sciences

5.2.4 Industrial

5.2.5 Energy and Utilities

5.2.6 Telecommunications

5.2.7 Other End Users

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Microsoft Corporation

6.1.2 Google LLC (Coral)

6.1.3 Foghorn Systems

6.1.4 Huawei Technologies Co. Limited

6.1.5 Cisco Systems Inc

6.1.6 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

6.1.7 Juniper Networks

6.1.8 Dell EMC

6.1.9 Aricent Inc.

6.1.10 Machineshop

6.1.11 ADLINK Technology Inc.

6.1.12 General Electric Company

6.1.13 Amazon Web Services Inc.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

