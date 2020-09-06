The “Electromagnetic Flowmeter Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Electromagnetic Flowmeter industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Electromagnetic Flowmeter market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Electromagnetic Flowmeter market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Electromagnetic flowmeters are devices employed to measure the flow of conductive fluids inside a pipe. These meters work on Faraday’s law of electromagnetic induction, and are hence called electromagnetic flowmeters, or magnetic meters. They are produced in variants like in-line magnetic flowmeters, low flow magnetic flowmeters, and insertion magnetic flowmeters, to be used by industries like water and wastewater, chemicals and petrochemicals, power generation, food and beverages, and pharmaceuticals.

Key Market Trends:

Water and Wastewater Industry to Witness the Highest Growth

– The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has accelerated investment in the nation’s ageing water infrastructure. The EPA has issued seven WIFIA loans to help finance over USD 4 billion, in water infrastructure projects.

– According to UN-WATER, due to population growth, accelerated urbanization, and economic development, the quantity of wastewater generated and its overall pollution load are increasing globally. The availability of safe and sufficient water supplies is inextricably linked to how wastewater is managed.

– Electromagnetic flowmeters are used to measure treated and untreated sewage, processed water, water, and chemicals. Their power usage is relatively low, with electrical power requirements as low as 15 watts for some models. Therefore, with increasing investments in water infrastructure, electromagnetic flowmeters are also expected to witness a rise in adoption.

Asia-Pacific to Emerge as the Fastest Growing Market

– The water and wastewater management industry is dominating in many countries in the Asia-Pacific region. According to WHO, reducing wastewater generation and implementing on-site sewage and wastewater technology are two strategies that can improve wastewater management.

– Singapore’s Tuas Desalination Plant (TDP), the first desalination plant that is owned and operated by PUB, Singapore’s National Water Agency, has won international recognition in 2019 for its use of ecologically sustainable technologies in the treatment process.

– In February 2019, SUEZ NWS formed a 49/51 joint venture (JV) with Zhuhai Huigang Urban Resources Development Co. Ltd, to invest in, build, and operate a WWTP with a daily capacity of 25,000 ton, to treat the industrial wastewater generated by the industrial companies in the petrochemical park of the Zhuhai Gaolan Port Economic Zone.

– Furthermore, the Water Environment Partnership in Asia (WEPA) also aims to contribute to improving the water environment, by offering information and knowledge necessary for the enhancement of water environment governance. These factors have significantly contributed to the market growth in the region.

