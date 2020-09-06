The “Electronic Medical Records Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Electronic Medical Records industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Electronic Medical Records market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Electronic Medical Records market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Electronic Medical Records market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics.

Electronic health record (EHR) is a computerized version of paper record that stores information securely and is visible to other authorized users/practitioners. It is an electronic version of patient medical history, which is maintained and includes all data related to patients care under particular doctor, including demographics, progress notes, problems, medication and vital signs, past medical history, immunizations, laboratory data, and radiology reports.

Key Market Trends:

The Cloud Based Segment Holds the Largest Share in the Electronic Medical Records Market

Based on mode of delivery, the electronic health record market is further segmented into cloud based and on-premise. Among these, cloud based holds the largest share in the electronic medical records market. This is attributed due to the rise in number of benefits, such as low licensing and start-up cost, low cost of maintenance and infrastructure requirements, and wider accessibility. In addition, a cloud-based EHR system provides enhanced productivity and faster and smoother implementation.

Based on end user, the electronic health record market is classified into hospital-based EMR and physician-based EMR. Hospital-based EMR held the largest share as an end-user segment in this market. The growth in this end-user segment is attributed to the increasing number of hospitals, globally, and several advantages associated with using EHR and easy availability of patient-centric data.

North America Dominates the Electronic Medical Records Market, Globally, During the Forecast Period

The healthcare IT market in the United States is one of the most established markets, compared to other geographical regions. Additionally, most hospitals and clinics in the region have widely implemented EHR solutions, due to stringent regulatory norms. Canada and the United States are the leading countries in this region that have implemented EHR systems. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow during the forecast period. Emerging countries, including India and China, have been experiencing strong economic growth. Increasing demand for the healthcare IT services and increasing expenditure by the governments in the emerging countries are expected to propel the EHR market in the Asia-Pacific region. In addition, China is the home for producing low-cost electronic components, which is anticipated to attract more investors.

Globally, governments have advised hospitals and clinics to change conventional health records into an electronic format for better storage of patient data. For instance, the U.S. government is taking initiatives to increase the use of EHR. The Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health (HITECH) Act was authorized as a component of the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act (ARRA). This act was passed in 2009 to advance the utilization of EHR systems, with a specific end goal for modernizing and improving the healthcare system.

What are the Electronic Medical Records market challenges to market growth?

Detailed TOC of Electronic Medical Records Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Initiatives by the Governments

4.2.2 Technological Advancements

4.2.3 Low Maintenance and Wider Accessibility

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Data Privacy Concerns

4.3.2 High Initial Investment

4.3.3 Shortage of Proper Trained Staff

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Component

5.1.1 Hardware

5.1.2 Software

5.1.3 Services and Consulting

5.2 End User

5.2.1 Hospital-based EMR

5.2.2 Physician-based EMR

5.3 Functionality

5.3.1 Basic Systems

5.3.2 Fully Functional Systems

5.4 Application

5.4.1 Specialty Based

5.4.1.1 Cardiology

5.4.1.2 Neurology

5.4.1.3 Radiology

5.4.1.4 Oncology

5.4.1.5 Other Applications

5.4.2 General Applications

5.5 Type

5.5.1 Traditional EMRs

5.5.2 Speech enabled EMRs

5.5.3 Interoperable EMRs

5.5.4 Other Types

5.6 Mode of Delivery

5.6.1 Cloud Based

5.6.2 On-premise Model

5.7 Geography

5.7.1 North America

5.7.1.1 US

5.7.1.2 Canada

5.7.1.3 Mexico

5.7.2 Europe

5.7.2.1 Germany

5.7.2.2 UK

5.7.2.3 France

5.7.2.4 Italy

5.7.2.5 Spain

5.7.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.7.3 Asia-Pacific

5.7.3.1 China

5.7.3.2 Japan

5.7.3.3 India

5.7.3.4 Australia

5.7.3.5 South Korea

5.7.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.7.4 Middle East & Africa

5.7.4.1 GCC

5.7.4.2 South Africa

5.7.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.7.5 South America

5.7.5.1 Brazil

5.7.5.2 Argentina

5.7.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 eClinicalWorks

6.1.2 McKesson

6.1.3 Cerner Corporation

6.1.4 Allscripts

6.1.5 Meditech

6.1.6 GE Healthcare

6.1.7 Epic

6.1.8 Next Gen Healthcare

6.1.9 Greenway Health

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

