The "Endpoint Security Market" report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Endpoint Security industry by types, applications, regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Endpoint Security market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Endpoint Security market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions.

Scope of the Report:

Endpoint security is a centralized approach for protecting all endpoints – servers, desktops, laptops, smartphones, and other IoT devices connected to the corporate IT network from cyber threats. The market is comprised of solutions that secure all endpoints in organizations, protecting against the threat, which includes malware and inbound network intrusion attempts. With the increasing number of mobiles and other touch devices, such as tablets and POS, endpoint security companies are designing software with increased management flexibility.

Key Market Trends:

BFSI is Expected to Grow Significantly Over the Forecast Period

– The BFSI sector offers high potential for the market, as it is continuously experiencing the regional, terrorism, physical risks, criminal networks, and modern threats. The rising regulation in the finance sector is further contributing to the industry growth.

– As banks and financial services innovate and introduce new ranges of services and delivery channels, like online banking and mobile apps, the increment of data breaches arises and this lead to the momentum in advancement in cybersecurity and physical security. Due to the latest innovation in analytics, ethical hacking, and biometrics, companies are fueling for robust cybersecurity programs, supported by levels of governance, risk, and compliance.

– To take full advantage of the endpoint security, enterprises need to come up with more efficient and comprehensive enterprise management solutions, like LAN. McAfee is working to drive security integration, simplification, and streamlined management for financial services firms of all sizes, by leveraging new cloud security, machine learning, and user behavior monitoring technologies.

North America is Expected to Hold a Significant Market Share

– North America is the major hub for all the major enterprises in the world. The expansion of the retail sector and the growth of IoT are driving the demand for smart devices and mobiles in the region.

– Moreover, due to the rising penetration of smartphones and the increasing number of online transactions, the demand for mobile device security software is expected to rise.

– Therefore, cyberattacks in North America, especially in the United States, are rising rapidly and have reached an all-time high, owing to the increasing number of connected devices in the region. In this region, due to the huge adoption of digital platforms and the growing trend of workforce mobility, data breaches are gaining more attention.

– With this rise in smart mobile devices, endpoint security becomes prominent for the organizations in the region.

Endpoint Security Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for Endpoint Security market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of Endpoint Security status worldwide?

What are the Endpoint Security market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of Endpoint Security ?

What is the market share of each type and application?

