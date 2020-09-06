The “Enteral Feeding Formulas Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Enteral Feeding Formulas industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Enteral Feeding Formulas market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Enteral Feeding Formulas market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Enteral Feeding Formulas market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Enteral Feeding Formulas market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions.

Scope of the Report:

Enteral feeding refers to the delivery of a nutritionally complete feed, containing protein, carbohydrate, fat, water, minerals, and vitamins, directly into the stomach, duodenum, or jejunum. The report covers various types of polymeric, monomeric, and disease-specific enteral formulas.

Key Market Trends:

By Application, the Oncology Segment is Expected to Register Robust Growth.

Globally, the burden of cancer is growing rapidly. Cancer is one of the leading causes of death across the globe, with 8.8 million victims in 2015, and accounting for nearly one in six deaths. The disease has witnessed significant growth in the last few decades and is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. Majority of tumor-bearing patients suffer from cancer cachexia, which causes insulin resistance, increased lipolysis with loss of body fat, increased protein turnover, and loss of muscle mass causing loss of appetite and weight. Furthermore, cancer treatment causes many complications and side effects in the patients, including mucositis sores in the mouth, difficulty in chewing and swallowing solid food, altered saliva level making it difficult to swallow. To improve the clinical condition of cancer patients, providing nutrition is the cornerstone, as it becomes very difficult for the cancer patients to take the food orally, and as the treatment proceeds, the nutrition is supplied by enteral feeding tubes to help them maintain the body mass. The incidence and prevalence of cancer are increasing, contributing to the growth of the enteral feeding formulas market during the forecast period.

The United States Leads the Enteral Feeding Formulas market

North America is expected to dominate the enteral feeding formulas market owing to factors, such as rapid aging population, the surging prevalence of preterm birth, and the rise in the number of chronic disease patients. In the United States, it is projected that the number of people aged above 65 years will more than double till 2060. The rise in the geriatric population will increase the cases of chronic diseases, such as cancer and diabetes which will further lead to an increase in a hospital stay of the patient. In addition, as per the data published by WHO, 15 million babies are born preterm and this number is rising. Hence, all of the above-mentioned factors are expected to drive market growth.

Reasons to Buy Enteral Feeding Formulas Market Report:

Analysis of Enteral Feeding Formulas market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

Historical data and forecast of Enteral Feeding Formulas industry

Enteral Feeding Formulas market report covers regional analysis including growth estimates

To analyze the end-user markets including growth estimates

Profiles on laboratory balance including products, sales/revenues, and market position

Includes Enteral Feeding Formulas market structure, market drivers, opportunities, and restraints.

Enteral Feeding Formulas Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for Enteral Feeding Formulas market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of Enteral Feeding Formulas status worldwide?

What are the Enteral Feeding Formulas market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of Enteral Feeding Formulas ?

What is the market share of each type and application?

Detailed TOC of Enteral Feeding Formulas Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

4.2.2 Rising Geriatric Population

4.2.3 High Incidence of Preterm Births

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Complications Associated with Enteral Nutrition

4.3.2 Patient Safety Risks and Occurrence of Feeding or Medication Errors

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Polymeric

5.1.2 Monomeric

5.1.3 Disease-Specific Formulas

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Oncology

5.2.2 Neurology

5.2.3 Critical Care

5.2.4 Diabetes

5.2.5 Gastroenterology

5.2.6 Other Applications

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 Hospital

5.3.2 Home Care Agencies and Hospices

5.3.3 Nursing Homes

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 UK

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East & Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Abbott Laboratories

6.1.2 B. Braun Melsungen AG

6.1.3 Danone Nutricia

6.1.4 Fresenius Kabi AG

6.1.5 Global Health Product Inc.

6.1.6 Mead Johnson & Company LLC

6.1.7 Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd

6.1.8 Nestle SA

6.1.9 Trovita Health Science

6.1.10 Victus

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

