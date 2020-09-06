The “Epoxy Powder Coatings Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Epoxy Powder Coatings industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Epoxy Powder Coatings market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Epoxy Powder Coatings market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Epoxy Powder Coatings market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Epoxy Powder Coatings market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Epoxy Powder Coatings market report provides an in-depth insight into Epoxy Powder Coatings industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Epoxy Powder Coatings market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Key Market Trends:

Growing Demand from the Automotive Industry

– In the automotive sector, powder coatings are used in the interior and exterior parts of the vehicle, to add a pleasant appeal to vehicles. They are also used in metallic parts, plastic vehicle components of both interior and exterior types.

– Automotive coatings are used as protection against sunlight, material corrosiveness, and environmental effects, such as acid rain, hot-cold shocks, stone chips, UV radiation, car washing and blowing sand, among others.

– Over a period of time, various companies have come up with different and new variants in coatings, such as heat and anti-reflective coating, electro-chromatic and smart coatings for windows, self-cleaning top coats, UV curable, powder coating system, iridescent and color changing base coat and abrasion-resistant coatings for head lamps, among others.

– The automotive industry is expanding rapidly in the country with the higher demand and increase in the income level of consumers. Also, the demand for light vehicles has increased with awareness about fuel efficiency and environmental benefits.

– With the rapid increase in manufacturing capacities across the globe, the consumption of epoxy powder coatings is also expected to increase during the forecast period.

China to Dominate the Demand in Asia-Pacific

– China is the world’s second-largest economy in terms of growth and the increasing level of income of the country’s population is further driving the economy.

– Though the economy witnessed a steady growth in the past years, it is likely to recover and expand at a significant rate.

– Under the 13th five year plan (2016-2020), the Chinese government plans the infrastructure development of 30,000 km of railway lines and 30,000 km of expressways.

– Additionally, with the consistent economic growth in the Asian countries, such as India, China, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Singapore, the demand for the construction of new buildings, both commercial and residential, is consistently increasing, which, in turn, is increasing the demand for epoxy powder coatings in the Asian region.

Epoxy Powder Coatings Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for Epoxy Powder Coatings market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of Epoxy Powder Coatings status worldwide?

What are the Epoxy Powder Coatings market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of Epoxy Powder Coatings ?

What is the market share of each type and application?

