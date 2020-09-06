The “Ethyleneamines Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Ethyleneamines industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Ethyleneamines market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Ethyleneamines market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Ethyleneamines market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Ethyleneamines market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Ethyleneamines market report provides an in-depth insight into Ethyleneamines industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Ethyleneamines market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Key Market Trends:

Accelerating Demand for Pesticides from Developing Countries

– In India, pesticides have been extensively used for alleviating the gross loss of crops, due to the infestation of pests and diseases. Major factors driving the Indian market include, greater demand for food grains, limited availability of arable land, along with increasing exports, growth in horticulture and floriculture, and increasing public awareness regarding pesticides.

– In Indonesia, the agrochemical industry has been witnessing a relatively steady-to-high growth, which has been primarily attributed to advancements in the pesticides and fertilizer industries. While the prevalence of chemical application in agricultural land is likely to continue, human, animal, and environmental health concerns are expected to play key roles in driving the growth for safer products, like plant growth regulators.

– The Brazilian pesticide market has unique characteristics that differentiate it from other markets. These characteristics include higher margins and concentrations, and continuous sustainable agricultural growth.

– The Russian pesticides market can be characterized as actively developing. For instance, from 2008 to 2014, the market grew 1.5 times. Positive factors of the Russian market development include soil intensification and government support for the agricultural producers and pesticide producers.

– The aforementioned trend is likely to be a growth driver for the market.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– With over 52% of the global demand, Asia-Pacific is the most promising market for ethyleneamines, which is likely to dominate the market in the near future. This domination can be attributed to the growing demand for agro chemicals and adhesives & sealants in the region.

– China and India account for over 75% of the demand for ethyleneamines and China is the major shareholder in creating the market demand for ethyleneamines in this region. Ethyleneamines is required in a large number of industries in China, including, personal care, textile, adhesives and paints, automotive, and several others.

– China has the world’s largest automotive market in terms of production. This is likely to boost the demand for ethyleneamines, owing to its requirement as a fuel additive.

– The country has achieved some milestones in shale gas exploration both in capacity and in drilling techniques. This makes it one of the top shale gas suppliers, worldwide. This, in turn, increased the demand for ethyleneamines from the oil & gas sector in the country, owing to its requirement during the refining processes.

– In addition to this, the pharmaceutical industry in the country is expected to witness a rapid growth which is likely to augment the demand for ethyleneamines from the sector owing to its requirement as a raw material.

– Overall, with the consistent growth in the countries like China, India and Japan, the demand for Ethyleneamines is expected to increase at a faster pace in the overall region, in the coming years. The huge growth of Asia-Pacific is quite instrumental in expansion of the global ethyleneamines market.

Ethyleneamines Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for Ethyleneamines market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of Ethyleneamines status worldwide?

What are the Ethyleneamines market challenges to market growth?

What are the Ethyleneamines market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of Ethyleneamines ?

What is the market share of each type and application?

Detailed TOC of Ethyleneamines Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing demand from various end-use industries

4.1.2 Accelerating Demand for Pesticides from Developing Countries

4.1.3 Developing Consumer Awareness Concerning Cleanliness and Hygiene

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Hazardous Health Effects Due to Direct Exposure

4.2.2 Increasing Usage of Bio-based Products for Agriculture in Developed Countries

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Price Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Ethylenediamine (EDA)

5.1.2 Heavy Ethyleneamines (DETA, TETA, TEPA, AEP, etc.)

5.2 By End-user Industry

5.2.1 Personal Care

5.2.2 Pulp & Paper

5.2.3 Adhesives, Paints, and Resins

5.2.4 Agro Chemicals

5.2.5 Automotive

5.2.6 Pharmaceutical

5.2.7 Oil & Gas

5.2.8 Textile

5.2.9 Metal

5.2.10 Other End-user Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Akzo Nobel NV

6.4.2 Arabian Amines Company

6.4.3 BASF SE

6.4.4 Delamine BV

6.4.5 Diamines and Chemicals Limited

6.4.6 DowDuPont

6.4.7 HELM AG

6.4.8 Huntsman International LLC

6.4.9 INEOS Group Limited

6.4.10 LyondellBasell Industries NV

6.4.11 Oriental Union Chemical Corporation

6.4.12 Sadara Chemical Company

6.4.13 Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)

6.4.14 Tosoh Corporation

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Increasing R&D for New Product Development

