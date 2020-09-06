The “Europe Aviation Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Europe Aviation industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Europe Aviation market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Europe Aviation market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Europe Aviation market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Europe Aviation market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Europe Aviation market report provides an in-depth insight into Europe Aviation industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Europe Aviation market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Key Market Trends:

The General Aviation Segment is Expected to Register the Highest CAGR during the Forecast period

General Aviation in Europe is anticipated to grow at a fast pace in the coming years, primarily due to the procurement of private aircraft and the growth of the charter services. Textron Inc., one of the prominent manufacturer of general aviation aircraft, over the past two years delivered ten Cessna Grand Caravan EX turboprop aircraft to Tuareg Aerobatics. The aircraft fleet is operated by Mack Air, as part of the charter, cargo, and logistics services provided to a network of independently owned bush safari lodges in the Okavango Delta and Kalahari regions in Botswana. In mid 2018, Textron Inc. delivered a Cessna Citation M2 and a Cessna Citation CJ3+ for Guernsey Air Operations in the Channel Islands. The deliveries indicate the growing demand for general aviation aircraft even in smaller islands. The ORTA°C operations team manages the aircraft on behalf of its clients and use the aircraft for international commercial charter. Bell, a part of Textron Inc., delivered the first two Bell 505 Jet Ranger X for a European customer. The 505 received its certification from the European Aviation Safety Agency earlier in November 2017. Recently, Wijet took delivery of its first HondaJet. The aircraft is operated across Europe for charter services. Wijet and Honda Aircraft signed a MoU in 2018 for the delivery of 16 HondaJets. With growing procurement and growth of air taxi services, the general aviation market is anticipated for steep growth in the coming years.

France Held a Major Share in the Europe Aviation Market in 2018

Airbus and Dassault Aviation, two of the major aircraft OEMs are based in France. This has attracted several tier-1 and tier-2 suppliers to establish their facilities in this country. France is among the leading countries in Europe that have a vertically developed Aerospace industry. Recently, Web Industries Inc., a US-based formatter of advanced materials, including high-performance composites used in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets, acquired 100% of the shares of Omega Systèmes Atlantique and Omega Systèmes Aquitaine in France. The acquisition is a strategic move to expand its presence in France and to provide services and engineering to support aerospace customers’ demand for formatting and materials management services. In 2018, Airbus reached its production target of 10 aircraft per month for its A350 XWB program. KLM operates 12 Boeing 747-400 and plans to retire the fleet by 2021. Likewise, Air France operates six A340-300s and foresees a full retirement of the type by the end of 2020. Air France-KLM has 28 A350-900s on firm order. Growth is equally strong even in the French defense sector. For instance, in 2018, the French Defence Procurement Agency placed an order for three more Airbus A330 MRTT tankers for the French Air Force. It is a part of the multi-year contract signed by Airbus with the French Ministry of Defence for 12 A330 MRTTs in 2014. France and Germany also teamed up to build a new fighter jet that is expected to enter service by 2040. As per the agreement signed in 2018, France may lead the program and Germany may help to finance the project. Such developments are likely to help France to maintain its market dominance and compete with the United Kingdom and Germany during the forecast period.

Reasons to Buy Europe Aviation Market Report:

Analysis of Europe Aviation market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

Historical data and forecast of Europe Aviation industry

Europe Aviation market report covers regional analysis including growth estimates

To analyze the end-user markets including growth estimates

Profiles on laboratory balance including products, sales/revenues, and market position

Includes Europe Aviation market structure, market drivers, opportunities, and restraints.

Europe Aviation Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for Europe Aviation market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of Europe Aviation status worldwide?

What are the Europe Aviation market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of Europe Aviation ?

What is the market share of each type and application?

Detailed TOC of Europe Aviation Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Commercial Aviation

5.1.1.1 Passenger

5.1.1.2 Freight

5.1.2 Military Aviation

5.1.2.1 Combat Aircraft

5.1.2.2 Non-combat Aircraft

5.1.3 General Aviation

5.1.3.1 Helicopter

5.1.3.2 Piston Fixed-wing Aircraft

5.1.3.3 Turboprop Aircraft

5.1.3.4 Business Jet

5.2 Country

5.2.1 UK

5.2.1.1 Air Passenger Traffic (2015-2018)

5.2.1.2 Airline Fleet Expansion and the Introduction of New Routes

5.2.1.3 Defense Expenditure Analysis and the Military Aircraft Procurement

5.2.1.4 Investments on Airport Infrastructure

5.2.2 Germany

5.2.2.1 Air Passenger Traffic (2015-2018)

5.2.2.2 Airline Fleet Expansion and the Introduction of New Routes

5.2.2.3 Defense Expenditure Analysis and the Military Aircraft Procurement

5.2.2.4 Investments on Airport Infrastructure

5.2.3 France

5.2.3.1 Air Passenger Traffic (2015-2018)

5.2.3.2 Airline Fleet Expansion and the Introduction of New Routes

5.2.3.3 Defense Expenditure Analysis and the Military Aircraft Procurement

5.2.3.4 Investments on Airport Infrastructure

5.2.4 Italy

5.2.4.1 Air Passenger Traffic (2015-2018)

5.2.4.2 Airline Fleet Expansion and the Introduction of New Routes

5.2.4.3 Defense Expenditure Analysis and the Military Aircraft Procurement

5.2.4.4 Investments on Airport Infrastructure

5.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.2.5.1 Air Passenger Traffic (2015-2018)

5.2.5.2 Airline Fleet Expansion and the Introduction of New Routes

5.2.5.3 Defense Expenditure Analysis and the Military Aircraft Procurement

5.2.5.4 Investments on Airport Infrastructure

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Vendor Market Share

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Saab AB

6.4.2 Airbus SE

6.4.3 Pilatus Aircraft Ltd

6.4.4 Dassault Aviation SA

6.4.5 Leonardo SpA

6.4.6 Lockheed Martin Corporation

6.4.7 The Boeing Company

6.4.8 Bombardier Inc.

6.4.9 Textron Inc.

6.4.10 Daher*

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

