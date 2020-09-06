The “Europe Bottled Water Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Europe Bottled Water industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Europe Bottled Water market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Europe Bottled Water market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245127

Competitor Analysis:

Europe Bottled Water market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Europe Bottled Water market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Europe Bottled Water market report provides an in-depth insight into Europe Bottled Water industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

The europe bottled water market report is segmented on the basis of type into still water, sparkling water, by distribution channel as supermarkets/hypermarkets, home and office delivery, convenience stores, on-trade, and others. Analysis of major countries have also been included in the report.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245127

Key Market Trends:

Health Concerns and Change in Water Consumption Habits

Drinking water is the major necessity of a human being and the quality of the drinking water is a growing concern of the consumers. Studies has showed that drinking tap water has increased the disease levels in various European countries. Bottled water is considered as a suitable alternative for tap water. European consumers have an additional concern towards the sparkling element in the water. The value chain of european bottled water is very much transparent so that it can be traced back till the source of the water. The strict regulations for the bottled water by the governing bodies are also a major reason for the premium quality of the products.

Germany Accounts the largest market in European bottled water

Sparkled water dominates the German bottled water market followed by functional water. The growth rates of the segments are quite low since the markets are well established. The market for plastic bottle and cans are increasing, however glass bottles dominate the packaging segment. A trend towards healthier living habits are also been seen in Germany accounting for the growth of functional water segment. Gerolsteiner Brunnen continued to lead the competitive and fragmented bottled water category in Germany.

Reasons to Buy Europe Bottled Water Market Report:

Analysis of Europe Bottled Water market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

Historical data and forecast of Europe Bottled Water industry

Europe Bottled Water market report covers regional analysis including growth estimates

To analyze the end-user markets including growth estimates

Profiles on laboratory balance including products, sales/revenues, and market position

Includes Europe Bottled Water market structure, market drivers, opportunities, and restraints.

Purchase this Report (Price 3850 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14245127

Europe Bottled Water Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for Europe Bottled Water market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of Europe Bottled Water status worldwide?

What are the Europe Bottled Water market challenges to market growth?

What are the Europe Bottled Water market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of Europe Bottled Water ?

What is the market share of each type and application?

Detailed TOC of Europe Bottled Water Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Research Phases

1.2 Study Deliverables

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Still Water

5.1.2 Sparkled Water

5.2 By Distribution Channel

5.2.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

5.2.2 Convenience Stores

5.2.3 Home and Office Delivery

5.2.4 On-Trade

5.2.5 Other Distribution Channels

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Europe

5.3.1.1 Germany

5.3.1.2 United Kingdom

5.3.1.3 Italy

5.3.1.4 Spain

5.3.1.5 Russia

5.3.1.6 Belgium

5.3.1.7 France

5.3.1.8 Rest of Europe

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Strategies adopted by Key players

6.2 Most Active Companies

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 The Coca-Cola Co.

6.4.2 Danone Group

6.4.3 PepsiCo

6.4.4 Nestle

6.4.5 Hoevelmann

6.4.6 Gerolsteiner Brunnen

6.4.7 Ferrarelle

6.4.8 Acqua Sant’Anna

6.4.9 San Benedetto

6.4.10 Spadel

6.4.11 Roxane S.A.

6.4.12 CoGeDi International SpA

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Electric Elevator and Escalator Market by Major Drivers 2020 – Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Value and Forecasts till 2026

Vacuum Diaphragm Valve Market Share and Forecast by 2020 to 2026 | Top Key Players Analysis Covers Regions with Growth Value, Comprehensive Development Strategy, Global Size with Revenue and COVID-19 Impact

Automatic Tire Inflation System Market Share and Forecast by 2020 to 2026 | Top Key Players Analysis Covers Regions with Growth Value, Comprehensive Development Strategy, Global Size with Revenue and COVID-19 Impact

Security Safes Market Size, Share and CAGR Status 2020 – Global Industry Data by Top Manufacturers, Business Boosting Strategies, Upcoming Trends, Emerging Growth Factors till 2026

Omega 3 Gummy Market 2020: Top Coverage of Key Companies with Size and Share, Expected Growth Analysis with Revenue, Future Trends and Technology Forecast by 2026

Automotive Catalytic Converter Market Size Analysis 2020 Covers Business Development, Trends, Future Growth Rate, Demand Status and Regional Forecast till 2024 | COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Digital Nose technology Market 2020 – 2025 Industry Forecast Analysis by Global Opportunities, Development Size, Organization Share, Market Components, and Regional Outlook

Custom Application Development Service Market 2020 | Supply and Demand Status, Global Industry Trends, Share, Business Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024 – Industry research.co