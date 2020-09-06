The “Europe Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Europe Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Europe Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Europe Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

The European cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices market is expected to register a CAGR of nearly 6.8% during the forecast period, 2019-2024.

– In most of the cardiac disorders, continuous cardiac monitoring is required. Although cardiac arrhythmia cannot be cured completely, the best possible way to continuously monitor the patients suffering from cardiac arrhythmia is through remote patient monitoring, by using the cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices, which is referred to as telecardiology.

– Telecardiology, in general, provides a monitoring device that can be fixed on the chest area of the patients suffering from cardiac arrhythmia. Telecardiology is a cost-effective intervention for the elderly population affected by heart failure.

– These devices monitor the rhythm of the heart and record any abnormalities in heart functioning. Most of these devices can be monitored remotely, which makes it possible to effectively and efficiently monitor the patients suffering from cardiac arrhythmia. Since these devices improve the convenience of the patients, telecardiology is becoming extremely popular, in comparison to regular patient visits to hospitals both among the patients and the doctors.

– The early application of the telecardiology involves the transfer of EKGs via fax and consultation with specialists by telephone. Recently, things have shifted with the usage of telecardiology in areas, like remote patient monitoring, EKG, echocardiograms, teleconsultation through video, monitoring, and rapid interpretation cardiac diagnostic tests, and teleconferencing for interventional cardiology.

– Cardiovascular diseases are the major cause of deaths in Europe, which has increased the need for the development of all aspects of telecardiology, as it is a necessity.