The “Europe Dairy Alternative Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Europe Dairy Alternative industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Europe Dairy Alternative market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Europe Dairy Alternative market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Europe Dairy Alternative market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Europe Dairy Alternative market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Europe Dairy Alternative market report provides an in-depth insight into Europe Dairy Alternative industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

Europe dairy alternatives market are available as food in the form of yogurt, frozen desserts, and others. It is also available as beverages in the form of soy milk, almond milk, coconut milk, rice milk, and others. These dairy alternatives are sold through distribution channels such as supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience store, online, and others.

Key Market Trends:

Frozen Desserts witnessed as Fastest Growing Segment

Frozen desserts are projected to become the fastest growing segment in Europe dairy alternatives market. The free from the trend is growing in frozen food with more producers introducing both gluten-free and lactose-free ranges, on the background of increased consumer demand for such products in frozen food retailing. However, the lactose-free frozen food market is still limited to some of the developed markets in the region, such as Germany. Germany is the largest market in the region which is the major consumer of frozen desserts, but owing to the recent outbreaks of obesity in the country the consumers are shifting towards unsweetened dairy-free food ice-creams and desserts.

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Have Largest Market Revenue

Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets segment of the European dairy alternatives market held the largest share in 2018. Supermarkets hold a majority of shares of the retail market as they stock a wide range of products and its varieties under one roof making it convenient for consumers to choose products at one go. Similarly, hypermarkets format remain strong in countries such as France as hypermarket retailers offer lucrative discounts to the consumers. Since supermarkets/ hypermarkets purchase dairy alternative products in high volume, they tend to have better bargaining power, thereby resulting in more product discounts to consumers.

Europe Dairy Alternative Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for Europe Dairy Alternative market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of Europe Dairy Alternative status worldwide?

What are the Europe Dairy Alternative market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of Europe Dairy Alternative ?

What is the market share of each type and application?

Detailed TOC of Europe Dairy Alternative Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Food

5.1.1.1 Yoghurt

5.1.1.2 Frozen Desserts

5.1.1.3 Sour Cream

5.1.1.4 Other Foods (Butter, Cheese)

5.1.2 Beverages

5.1.2.1 Soy Milk

5.1.2.2 Almond Milk

5.1.2.3 Coconut Milk

5.1.2.4 Rice Milk

5.1.2.5 Other Beverages (Cashew Milk, Oat Milk, Hemp Milk, Pea Milk)

5.2 Distribution Channel

5.2.1 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

5.2.2 Convenience Stores

5.2.3 Online Retail Channels

5.2.4 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Spain

5.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3 France

5.3.4 Germany

5.3.5 Russia

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Rest of Europe

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Adopted Strategies

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Daiya Foods Inc.

6.3.2 Blue Diamonds Growers

6.3.3 Danone

6.3.4 Hain Celestial

6.3.5 Califia Farms

6.3.6 Oatly Ab

6.3.7 Ripple Foods

6.3.8 Braham & Murray

6.3.9 Campbells

6.3.10 Follow Your Heart

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

