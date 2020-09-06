The “Europe Dipeptide Peptidase 4 (DPP-4) inhibitors Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Europe Dipeptide Peptidase 4 (DPP-4) inhibitors industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Europe Dipeptide Peptidase 4 (DPP-4) inhibitors market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Europe Dipeptide Peptidase 4 (DPP-4) inhibitors market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Europe Dipeptide Peptidase 4 (DPP-4) inhibitors market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Europe Dipeptide Peptidase 4 (DPP-4) inhibitors market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Europe Dipeptide Peptidase 4 (DPP-4) inhibitors market report provides an in-depth insight into Europe Dipeptide Peptidase 4 (DPP-4) inhibitors industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

The DPP-4 inhibitors market is segmented by brands and covers the following brands, namely, Januvia, Onglyza/Kombiglyze, Tradjenta, Nesina, Galvus, and other brands. The report is segmented by geography.

Key Market Trends:

Januvia Had Registered a Negative CAGR in the Historic Period.

– The DPP-4 inhibitor drugs are Tradjenta (linagliptin), Onglyza (saxagliptin), Januvia (sitagliptin), Nesina (Alogliptin), and Glavus(Vildagliptin). The European DPP-4 market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.9%, over the forecast period (2018-2023).

– Januvia holds the highest share in the DPP-4 market. However, it is expected to decrease during the forecast period, and Tradjenta is expected to gain market share, due to increased efficacy.

– The market value for Januvia had registered negative CAGR in the European region, due to the decrease in global revenue of drug. Additionally, it is facing pricing pressure due to higher discounts and rebates to maintain good managed care coverage in Europe.

Europe Dipeptide Peptidase 4 (DPP-4) Inhibitors Market is Expected to Register a CAGR of 3.8%

– The market is directly proportional to the growing type 2 diabetic population. In most of the cases, DPP-4 are the second line of drugs prescribed for type 2 patients.

– Over the years, the European diabetic population increased tremendously, and type 2 population accounts for almost 90% of the diabetic population. The growth in diabetic population is due to it being a lifestyle disease.

Reasons to Buy Europe Dipeptide Peptidase 4 (DPP-4) inhibitors Market Report:

Analysis of Europe Dipeptide Peptidase 4 (DPP-4) inhibitors market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

Historical data and forecast of Europe Dipeptide Peptidase 4 (DPP-4) inhibitors industry

Europe Dipeptide Peptidase 4 (DPP-4) inhibitors market report covers regional analysis including growth estimates

To analyze the end-user markets including growth estimates

Profiles on laboratory balance including products, sales/revenues, and market position

Includes Europe Dipeptide Peptidase 4 (DPP-4) inhibitors market structure, market drivers, opportunities, and restraints.

Europe Dipeptide Peptidase 4 (DPP-4) inhibitors Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for Europe Dipeptide Peptidase 4 (DPP-4) inhibitors market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of Europe Dipeptide Peptidase 4 (DPP-4) inhibitors status worldwide?

What are the Europe Dipeptide Peptidase 4 (DPP-4) inhibitors market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of Europe Dipeptide Peptidase 4 (DPP-4) inhibitors ?

What is the market share of each type and application?

Detailed TOC of Europe Dipeptide Peptidase 4 (DPP-4) inhibitors Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Drivers

4.3 Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Drug

5.1.1 Dipeptidyl Peptidase – 4 (DPP-4) Inhibitors (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.1.1.1 Januvia (Sitagliptin)

5.1.1.2 Onglyza (Saxagliptin)

5.1.1.3 Tradjenta (Linagliptin)

5.1.1.4 Vipidia/Nesina (Alogliptin)

5.1.1.5 Galvus (Vildagliptin)

5.1.1.6 Other DPP – 4 Drugs

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 Europe

5.2.1.1 France (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.1.1.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)

5.2.1.1.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)

5.2.1.2 Germany (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.1.2.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)

5.2.1.2.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)

5.2.1.3 Italy (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.1.3.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)

5.2.1.3.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)

5.2.1.4 Spain (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.1.4.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)

5.2.1.4.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)

5.2.1.5 United Kingdom (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.1.5.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)

5.2.1.5.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)

5.2.1.6 Russia (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.1.6.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)

5.2.1.6.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)

5.2.1.7 Rest of Europe (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.1.7.1 By Drug (Januvia, Onglyza, Tradjenta, Vipidia, Galvus)

5.2.1.7.2 By Company (Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda Pharmaceutical)

6 MARKET INDICATORS

6.1 Type-1 Diabetes Population (2012-2024)

6.2 Type-2 Diabetes Population (2012-2024)

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Company Profiles

7.1.1 Merck and Co.

7.1.2 AstraZeneca

7.1.3 Bristol Myers Squibb

7.1.4 Novartis

7.1.5 Takeda Pharmaceuticals

7.1.6 Eli Lilly

7.1.7 Boehringer Ingelheim

7.2 Company Share Analysis

7.2.1 Merck and Co.

7.2.2 AstraZeneca

7.2.3 Takeda Pharmaceuticals

7.2.4 Novartis

7.2.5 Eli Lilly & Boehringer Ingelheim

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

