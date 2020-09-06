The “Europe Electric Vehicle Battery Management System Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Europe Electric Vehicle Battery Management System industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Europe Electric Vehicle Battery Management System market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Europe Electric Vehicle Battery Management System market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Europe Electric Vehicle Battery Management System market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Europe Electric Vehicle Battery Management System market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Europe Electric Vehicle Battery Management System market report provides an in-depth insight into Europe Electric Vehicle Battery Management System industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

The ongoing demand for incorporation of electric components in vehicles across the world, latest R&D investment in energy saving projects, growing demand for electric vehicles particularly in developing countries, and growing stringent emission regulation are expected to increase the demand in the market studied. The includes propulsion type (hybrid and electric) and vehicle type.

Key Market Trends:

The Passenger Cars Segment is Driving the Demand for Battery Management System

Europe is one of the largest market for electric vehicles across the world, where the demand for electric cars is growing rapidly in every country, which is fueling the demand for battery management system in the region.

In 2017, Europe noticed more than 279 thousand unit sales of plug-in hybrid and battery electric cars, with an increase of 40% from 2016.

– Plug-in hybrid car sales recorded nearly 144 thousand units in 2017, with an increase of 33% from 2016.

– Battery electric car sales recorded nearly 135 thousand units in 2017, with an increase of 49% from 2016.

The countries, like Germany, Norway, the United Kingdom, and France captured nearly 70% of the market share in European hybrid and electric car sales in 2017.

– Germany experienced approximately 117% increase in the hybrid and electric car registrations, with 54 thousand units in 2017 from 2016.

– Norway documented the highest hybrid and electric car registrations, reaching 62 thousand units in 2017, with an increase of 40% from 2016.

– In 2017, the United Kingdom witnessed 47 thousand unit sales of hybrid and electric cars, an increase of 28% from previous year.

Owing to the growing sales of hybrid and electric passenger cars, automobile manufacturers plan to extend their battery management system production capacities over the forecast period.

Norway is Expected to Continue to Dominate the Europe Electric Vehicle Battery Management System Market

Norway is a leader in the deployment of electric cars. The country’s electric cars run almost exclusively off the country’s copious hydropower resource. Nearly a third of all new cars sold in the country in 2018 was expected to be a plug-in model either fully electric or a hybrid, and experts expect the share to rise to as much as 40% in 2019.

The Norwegian parliament has set a target that all new cars must have zero emissions by 2025. However, such enthusiastic embracing of electric vehicles by ordinary Norwegians is not all down to ecological benefits but something more simple, money. Meanwhile motorists are typically subject to punitive levels of taxation, those who buy a purely electric vehicle are rewarded with a string of incentives worth thousands of pounds. Buyers escape heavy import or purchase taxes and are also exempted from 25% VAT.

Apart from Norway, Germany is also witnessing increased demand for electric vehicles, which in turn, is expected to drive the growth of the market studied. The government launched a USD 350 million program in 2017, to install DC fast chargers around the country, and Tesla has begun rapidly building out its Supercharger network. The German government has funded for the development of a nationwide fast-charging network long ago, the results of the funding are now being used by thousands of new electric-car drivers each month.

Europe Electric Vehicle Battery Management System Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for Europe Electric Vehicle Battery Management System market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of Europe Electric Vehicle Battery Management System status worldwide?

What are the Europe Electric Vehicle Battery Management System market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of Europe Electric Vehicle Battery Management System ?

What is the market share of each type and application?

Detailed TOC of Europe Electric Vehicle Battery Management System Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Propulsion Type

5.1.1 Hybrid

5.1.2 Electric

5.2 Vehicle Type

5.2.1 Passenger Cars

5.2.2 Commercial Vehicle

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Europe

5.3.1.1 Germany

5.3.1.2 UK

5.3.1.3 France

5.3.1.4 Norway

5.3.1.5 Netherlands

5.3.1.6 Rest of Europe

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Vendor Market Share

6.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Denso Corporation

6.3.2 Robert Bosch GmbH

6.3.3 Panasonic Corporation

6.3.4 LG Chem Ltd

6.3.5 Calsonic Kansei Corporation

6.3.6 Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd

6.3.7 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

6.3.8 Continental AG

6.3.9 Lithium Balance

6.3.10 Preh GmbH

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

8 DISCLAIMER

