The “Europe Food Safety Testing Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Europe Food Safety Testing industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Europe Food Safety Testing market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Europe Food Safety Testing market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Europe Food Safety Testing market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Europe Food Safety Testing market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Europe Food Safety Testing market report provides an in-depth insight into Europe Food Safety Testing industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

The Europe food safety testing market covers the food testing performed against contaminants such as pathogen, GMO, pesticide and residue, toxin, food allergen, and others. The study offers the Europe food safety testing market specifically performed for dairy, fruit & vegetable, meat & poultry, processed food, and other products.

Key Market Trends:

Spain Emerges as the Prominent Market

Spain is an agricultural powerhouse and is producing around 50% of Europe’s fresh fruits and vegetables. The quality and safety of fresh produce are of utmost importance, especially in the export markets. Spanish consumers are also getting aware of the highest degree of food safety, especially with animal-based food products and sensitive products like infant formulae and geriatric nutrition. Growing food safety awareness among consumers has been one of the driving factors for the food safety testing market. However, lack of awareness among small- and medium-scale food processors and the feasibility concerns of some of the testing methods have been impeding the growth. Some of the major players operating in the Spanish food testing markets are NSF International, SGS Spain, Eurofins, and ALS Global.

GMO Testing Remains the Fastest Growing Market

GMO contaminants involve the presence of the unwanted gene in the food products. Stringent GMO regulations in the EU are necessitating the vigorous testing of GMO for safety. GMO (Genetically Modified Organism) testing confirms the identity and nature of the product at every step, including supply chain, and assures compliance with import or labelling regulations for GM food. Increasing imports of soy, corn, and canola by the European countries, such as Germany, France, Italy, Spain and UK, is raising the demand for GMO testing to meet regulatory requirements, commercial contract requirements and to ensure internal quality control. UK is the fastest growing country-level market for GMO safety testing in the world and is the second highest in terms of value in the EU.

Detailed TOC of Europe Food Safety Testing Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Contaminant Type

5.1.1 Pathogen

5.1.2 GMO

5.1.3 Pesticide and Residue

5.1.4 Toxin

5.1.5 Food Allergen

5.1.6 Others

5.2 By Food Type

5.2.1 Dairy

5.2.2 Fruit & Vegetable

5.2.3 Meat & Poultry

5.2.4 Processed Food

5.2.5 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Spain

5.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 Italy

5.3.6 Russia

5.3.7 Rest of Europe

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Active companies

6.2 Most Adopted Strategies

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 ALS Limited

6.4.2 AsureQuality

6.4.3 Campden BRI

6.4.4 NSF International

6.4.5 SGS SA

6.4.6 Eurofins Scientific

6.4.7 Intertek Group plc

6.4.8 UL LLC

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

