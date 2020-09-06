The “Europe Hot-melt Adhesives Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Europe Hot-melt Adhesives industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Europe Hot-melt Adhesives market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Europe Hot-melt Adhesives market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Europe Hot-melt Adhesives market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Europe Hot-melt Adhesives market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Europe Hot-melt Adhesives market report provides an in-depth insight into Europe Hot-melt Adhesives industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Europe Hot-melt Adhesives market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Key Market Trends:

Rising Demand from Paper, Board & Packaging

– An extremely high proportion of all industrial products are sold in packaging, either due to stability requirements for storage and transport or for aesthetic reasons.

– Applications of hot-melt adhesives range from corrugated box construction and lamination of printed sheets, to packaging materials used for all types of consumer products and the production of large industrial tubes and cores.

– Although normal envelopes and paper bags consist of just a single layer of material, most packaging materials used nowadays are of different materials that are laminated together.

– The improvement in living standards and higher incomes, especially in developing countries, have increased the demand for a broad range of products, all of which require packaging. Therefore, the demand for packaging has increased the demand for hot-melt adhesives.

– The demand for books and related materials is expected to increase with the increasing population and literacy rate around the world. This is expected to boost the demand for hot-melt adhesives in Europe.

– One of the contributing factors for the potential demand for hot-melt adhesives in the packaging industry is the traditionally low levels of automation. This has caused many packaging producers to use alternate forms of adhesives.

Germany to Dominate the Market

Germany dominated the European market share, in 2018. The automotive industry is the largest sector in Germany, which accounts for 20% of the total German industry revenues. The public consumption of hot-melt adhesives has increased by 0.5%, supported by the growth of the automotive, electronics, energy and power, pharmaceutical, and chemical industries. Consumption growth is expected to add value to the market in Germany. At present, the public consumption of goods and services has increased significantly, with an increase in purchasing power. The market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to an increase in the use of hot-melt adhesives, with demand coming from both domestic and international clients. The construction sector in Germany accounted for about 3.3% of the GDP. The residential market segment is expected to have moderately high growth. The furniture industry is also showing positive growth rates. The packaging industry has higher market potential, with increasing demand from consumers. The aforementioned factors are contributing to the increasing demand for the consumption of hot-melt adhesives in the region, during the forecast period.

Europe Hot-melt Adhesives Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for Europe Hot-melt Adhesives market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of Europe Hot-melt Adhesives status worldwide?

What are the Europe Hot-melt Adhesives market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of Europe Hot-melt Adhesives ?

What is the market share of each type and application?

Detailed TOC of Europe Hot-melt Adhesives Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growth in Automotive Production

4.1.2 Increasing Demand from the Packaging Industry

4.1.3 Increasing Usage as Substitute for Solvent-borne Adhesives

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Decrease in the Demand in Russia and France

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Technology Snapshot

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Resin Type

5.1.1 Thermoplastic Polyurethane

5.1.2 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate

5.1.3 Styrenic-butadiene Copolymers

5.1.4 Polyolefins

5.1.5 Polyamide

5.1.6 Other Resin Types

5.2 By End User

5.2.1 Building and Construction

5.2.2 Paper, Board, and Packaging

5.2.3 Woodworking and Joinery

5.2.4 Transportation

5.2.5 Footwear and Leather

5.2.6 Healthcare

5.2.7 Electronics

5.2.8 Other End Users

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Germany

5.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3 France

5.3.4 Italy

5.3.5 Spain

5.3.6 Russia

5.3.7 Nordic Countries

5.3.8 Rest of Europe

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Adoption of Bio-based Hot-melt Adhesives

7.2 Innovative Product Development To Gain Competitive Edge

7.3 Recovering Construction Industry

