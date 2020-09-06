The “Europe Insulin Infusion Pumps Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Europe Insulin Infusion Pumps industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Europe Insulin Infusion Pumps market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Europe Insulin Infusion Pumps market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Europe Insulin Infusion Pumps market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Europe Insulin Infusion Pumps market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Europe Insulin Infusion Pumps market report provides an in-depth insight into Europe Insulin Infusion Pumps industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

The market is segmented by component (pump device, infusion set, and reservoir) and region.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Prevalence of Diabetes and Technological Advances in Insulin Delivery Systems

– Prevalence of diabetes among all ages in the European region is increasing, mostly due to obesity, an unhealthy diet, and physical inactivity.

– The prevalence of autoimmune type 1 diabetes is also growing in Europe, and as per the sources, Europe has the highest number of children with type 1 diabetic patients.

– The European countries that are making the most substantial contribution to the overall numbers in type 1 diabetes in children are the United Kingdom, the Russian Federation, and Germany. This demand surges for a considerable need for the insulin market.

– Patients with diabetes know that keeping blood sugar levels in a safe range is extremely important, and good blood sugar control not only makes one feel well, but also helps prevent long-term diabetes complications, such as blindness, kidney failure, and heart disease.

– With technological advances, a better way for insulin administration has been discovered for the patients who need tighter control over blood sugar and glycated hemoglobin levels (HbA1C), reducing the chance of long-term complications associated with diabetes. One such advancement is the delivery of insulin through insulin pump.

Germany Holds the Highest Market Share in the European Insulin Pump Market

– Germany held a 34% market share in the Europe insulin infusion pump market in 2018, and it is expected to register a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period, due to the favorable reimbursement policy.

Europe Insulin Infusion Pumps Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for Europe Insulin Infusion Pumps market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of Europe Insulin Infusion Pumps status worldwide?

What are the Europe Insulin Infusion Pumps market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of Europe Insulin Infusion Pumps ?

What is the market share of each type and application?

Detailed TOC of Europe Insulin Infusion Pumps Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Drivers

4.3 Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.1.1 Insulin Pump

5.1.2 Infusion Set

5.1.3 Reservoir

5.2 By Geography

5.2.1 Europe

5.2.1.1 France (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.1.1.1 By Insulin Pump Device

5.2.1.1.2 By Infusion Set

5.2.1.1.3 By Reservoir

5.2.1.2 Germany (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.1.2.1 By Insulin Pump Device

5.2.1.2.2 By Infusion Set

5.2.1.2.3 By Reservoir

5.2.1.3 Italy (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.1.3.1 By Insulin Pump Device

5.2.1.3.2 By Infusion Set

5.2.1.3.3 By Reservoir

5.2.1.4 Spain (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.1.4.1 By Insulin Pump Device

5.2.1.4.2 By Infusion Set

5.2.1.4.3 By Reservoir

5.2.1.5 Russia (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.1.5.1 By Insulin Pump Device

5.2.1.5.2 By Infusion Set

5.2.1.5.3 By Reservoir

5.2.1.6 Rest of Europe (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.1.6.1 By Insulin Pump Device

5.2.1.6.2 By Infusion Set

5.2.1.6.3 By Reservoir

6 MARKET INDICATORS

6.1 Type-1 Diabetes Population (2012-2024)

6.2 Type-2 Diabetes Population (2012-2024)

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 COMPANY PROFILES

7.1.1 Medtronic

7.1.2 Insulet

7.1.3 Roche

7.1.4 Animas

7.1.5 Tandem

7.1.6 Ypsomed

7.1.7 Cellnovo

7.2 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS

7.2.1 Roche

7.2.2 Animas

7.2.3 Medtronic

7.2.4 Others

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITES AND FUTURE TRENDS

