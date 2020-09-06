The “Europe Leather Goods Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Europe Leather Goods industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Europe Leather Goods market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Europe Leather Goods market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Europe Leather Goods market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Europe Leather Goods market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Europe Leather Goods market report provides an in-depth insight into Europe Leather Goods industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

The report analyses the recent trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market. Opportunities pertaining to the market has also been taken into consideration. The market has been segmented by type, distribution channel, and geography. By type, the market is segmented into footwear, luggage, and accessories. By distribution channel, the market is segmented into offline and online retail stores. It also provides regional analysis of the leather goods market in the emerging and established countries of Europe.

Key Market Trends:

The Fashion Industry is Leading the Leather Market

The increased number of working professionals and young millennials is majorly driving the leather shoes market in the European region. Majorly driven by the fashion industry, the European countries, such as Italy and France, are witnessing an extensive dependency on leather goods, right from production to trading, including footwear. In addition, the European Commission published a study, which stated that the leather footwear segment accounts for the major production share, of 41%, in the leather industry. The thriving fashion industry has majorly uplifted the demand for leather handbags and wallets among the consumers, thereby driving the accessories market in the region. As a result, leather handbags hold the major market share in the accessories segment. Europe-based companies, such as Gucci, Gianni Versace, and Louis Vuitton, are the key players involved in the manufacturing of leather-based luxury goods.

Offline Stores Remain the Most Preferred Points of Sale

Due to the existing consumers’ perception on the touch and feel of leather products, offline stores remained the most preferred points of sale in the European region. This has led key players in the market to expand their presence with exclusive stores. For instance, Louis Vuitton recently launched its third showroom in Rome, Italy, to increase its sale in the capital. Moreover, the companies are launching duty-free outlets in airports, in order to boost their reach toward international customers. As a result of an increased number of outlets across the region, the consumption of leather goods has increased simultaneously, and is projected to rise in the coming years. However, the increasing social media impact from Instagram and Twitter is significantly driving consumers to opt for online market. Since majority of the potential customers are engaged in social media platforms, manufacturers are targeting these websites as a promising source of advertisements and shopping. Additionally, the influence from brand ambassadors and celebrities is increasingly impacting the product sales.

Europe Leather Goods Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for Europe Leather Goods market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of Europe Leather Goods status worldwide?

What are the Europe Leather Goods market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of Europe Leather Goods ?

What is the market share of each type and application?

Detailed TOC of Europe Leather Goods Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Footwear

5.1.2 Luggage

5.1.3 Accessories

5.2 Distribution Channel

5.2.1 Offline Retail Stores

5.2.2 Online Retail Stores

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Europe

5.3.1.1 Germany

5.3.1.2 United Kingdom

5.3.1.3 Italy

5.3.1.4 Spain

5.3.1.5 Russia

5.3.1.6 France

5.3.1.7 Rest of Europe

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Active Companies

6.2 Most Adopted Strategies

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Adidas AG

6.3.2 Kering SA

6.3.3 LVMH

6.3.4 Ralph Lauren Corporation

6.3.5 Michael Kors Holdings Ltd

6.3.6 Hermes International SA

6.3.7 Prada SpA

6.3.8 Chanel SA

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

