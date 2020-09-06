The “Europe Modified Bitumen Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Europe Modified Bitumen industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Europe Modified Bitumen market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Europe Modified Bitumen market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Europe Modified Bitumen market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Europe Modified Bitumen market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Europe Modified Bitumen market report provides an in-depth insight into Europe Modified Bitumen industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Europe Modified Bitumen market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from Road Construction Activities

– Modified bitumen concrete mixture has been an important construction material for roads, airport runways, taxiways, bicycle paths, etc.

– Modifiers, such as binder modifiers and aggregate modifiers, are used to improve the performance of asphalt pavements, in terms of increased resistance to pavement distresses, such as thermal cracking, rutting, stripping etc., thereby prolonging the service life.

– The demand for modified bitumen has been witnessing above-average growth. The demand for bitumen has a direct correlation with the level of ongoing road construction activities

– The United Kingdom has major infrastructure projects in the construction industry, which involve the investments of USD 1.5 billion. The projects involve the development of a road to the East of England and freight route to the Port of Felixstowe.

– The Federal Government of Germany has focused on infrastructure growth in the country. Under the 2030 FTIP (Federal Transport Infrastructure Plan), the government has planned to invest USD 147.6 billion in the development of roads in the country, between 2016 and 2030.

– Apart from the above-mentioned activities, other road expansion activities are also planned in the regions of France, Italy, and Nordic, among others.

– These factors are expected to ensure that copious volumes of modified bitumen are used in pavement applications.

France to Dominate the Market

The French economy, the third-largest in Europe, recorded a GDP growth rate of 1.8%, in 2017, and grew at 2.4% in 2018 (according to IMF). France is the second-largest country in Europe, in the construction segment. The French construction industry has recently gained momentum, after eight years of decline. According to the French Builders Association (Fédération Française du Bâtiment), the construction activity in the country grew from 1.9%, in 2016, to 4.7%, in 2017, in terms of volume. Increase in new residential construction activity, due to tax exemptions in real estate investment, has increased the consumption of modified bitumen in the recent years. In addition, rising construction activities, due to Grand Paris Express Project and other projects in cities and metropolitan areas, along with the construction of modern tramways to improve regional connectivity, have further boosted the market for modified bitumen. Also, growing tourism industry in the country and growing infrastructural projects, due to 2024 Summer Olympic Games, are further expected to drive the market for modified bitumen during the forecast period.

Europe Modified Bitumen Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for Europe Modified Bitumen market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of Europe Modified Bitumen status worldwide?

What are the Europe Modified Bitumen market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of Europe Modified Bitumen ?

What is the market share of each type and application?

