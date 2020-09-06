The “Europe Non-lethal Weapons Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Europe Non-lethal Weapons industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Europe Non-lethal Weapons market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Europe Non-lethal Weapons market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Europe Non-lethal Weapons market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Europe Non-lethal Weapons market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Europe Non-lethal Weapons market report provides an in-depth insight into Europe Non-lethal Weapons industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

Non-lethal weapons are defined as all weapons that can cause pain/irritation to humans on contact either to the skin or any of the human senses, without any permanent damage to any of the senses or bodily functions of the human. The study also includes barricades that block the movement and entry of vehicles and humans in an area. The scope of the market is restricted to development and procurement of non-lethal weapons in the European region only.

Key Market Trends:

The Law Enforcement Segment is Expected to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

Law enforcement agencies include special, local, state police, federal agencies, or drug enforcement administration that use non-lethal or less lethal weapons to avoid injury to officers in close contact situations. The use of non-lethal weapons by police forces is on the rise, due to political unrest in recent years. The political unrest in the region was the driving factor for major violence and riots in 2017. There have been grants by the governments for use of advanced non-lethal weapons in case of emergencies. For instance, In July 2018, the Interior Minister of Italy approved the trial of Tasers in 11 cities across Italy that to all three police forces that patrol Italy’s streets. The growing requirement of crowd control weapons is propelling the growth of the law enforcement segment of the market studied.

The United Kingdom Currently Holds the Highest Market Share

The United Kingdom currently has the highest market share in the non-lethal weapons market. This is mainly due to the development of new less-lethal weapons that are efficient and less harmful in subduing the threat. The UK Army developed a new non-lethal weapon called Variable Kinetic System (VKS), to help soldiers in Afghanistan to irritate and deter potential adversaries. The weapon fires paintball-like projectiles filled with a hot pepper solution. Moreover, the majority of the law enforcement and police officers carry less lethal weapons, like Tasers, batons, and canisters of mace spray that are less harmful, when compared to the traditional firearms.

Europe Non-lethal Weapons Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for Europe Non-lethal Weapons market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of Europe Non-lethal Weapons status worldwide?

What are the Europe Non-lethal Weapons market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of Europe Non-lethal Weapons ?

What is the market share of each type and application?

Detailed TOC of Europe Non-lethal Weapons Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Area Denial

5.1.2 Ammunition

5.1.3 Explosives

5.1.4 Gases and Sprays

5.1.5 Directed Energy Weapons

5.1.6 Electroshock Weapons

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Law Enforcement

5.2.2 Military

5.3 Country

5.3.1 United Kingdom

5.3.2 France

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 Italy

5.3.5 Switzerland

5.3.6 Rest of Europe

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Vendor Market Share

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Fiocchi Munizioni SpA

6.4.2 FN Herstal

6.4.3 Rheinmetall AG

6.4.4 RUAG Group

6.4.5 BAE Systems PLC

6.4.6 The Safariland Group

6.4.7 Raytheon Company

6.4.8 General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems – Canada

6.4.9 AARDVARK

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

