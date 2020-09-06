The “Europe Olive Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Europe Olive industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Europe Olive market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Europe Olive market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

For the purpose of this report, the market scope includes only fresh and chilled olives. Production, consumption, imports, exports, market size, and pricing analysis have been provided for fresh and/or chilled olives in Europe. The scope does not include olives processed in any form, such as frozen, freeze-dried, pickled, cooked, canned, etc. The report provides an in-depth analysis on various parameters of the European olive market. The market has been segmented on the basis of domestic production, domestic consumption, imports, and exports of olives. The European olive market operates at B2B and B2C level, and market sizing has been done at the wholesale level.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing demand for healthier fat sources is driving the market

The global trend toward the adoption of healthier sources of fat is driving the market for olive oil, and, by extension, the market for olives. Developing countries are increasingly adopting olive oil in their diets, thus giving boosting the production and export of olives in Europe to meet the increasing demand.

Europe Olive Market is segmented by country into Spain

As of 2018, the olive production in Spain is recorded to be 7,064,802 metric ton and projected to reach at 9,320,029 metric ton by 2024 registering a CAGR of 4.7%, during the forecast period (2019-2024). Spain is the largest olive producer in Europe, in 2016 nearly half of the olive production in Europe was from Spain. The 80% of the olive production in Spain was concentrated in Jaen.Till 2017, olives are the major crops in Andalusia, the Mediterranean state of Spain. More than 10 million acres of agricultural land in Andalusia was planted with olive tree.

What are the Europe Olive market challenges to market growth?

Detailed TOC of Europe Olive Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

4.4.1 Value Chain Overview

4.4.2 Price Markup in the Value Chain

4.4.3 Value Chain Stakeholders

4.5 Competitive Environment

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Geography

5.1.1 Spain

5.1.1.1 Production Analysis

5.1.1.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value

5.1.1.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.1.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.1.5 Price Trend Analysis

5.1.2 Italy

5.1.2.1 Production Analysis

5.1.2.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value

5.1.2.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.2.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.2.5 Price Trend Analysis

5.1.3 France

5.1.3.1 Production Analysis

5.1.3.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value

5.1.3.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.3.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.3.5 Price Trend Analysis

5.1.4 Germany

5.1.4.1 Production Analysis

5.1.4.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value

5.1.4.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.4.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.4.5 Price Trend Analysis

5.1.5 Greece

5.1.5.1 Production Analysis

5.1.5.2 Consumption Analysis and Market Value

5.1.5.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.5.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume and Value)

5.1.5.5 Price Trend Analysis

5.2 Procurement Reference Matrix

6 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

