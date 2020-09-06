The “Europe Plant Protein Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Europe Plant Protein industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Europe Plant Protein market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Europe Plant Protein market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Europe Plant Protein market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Europe Plant Protein market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Europe Plant Protein market report provides an in-depth insight into Europe Plant Protein industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

The European plant protein market report includes study on segmentation by ingredient type (soy protein, wheat protein, pea protein, and other ingredient types), form (protein isolate, protein concentrate, and textured proteins), application (bakery, meat substitute, nutritional supplement, beverage, snacks, and other applications), and geography.

Key Market Trends:

Soy Protein Recorded the Highest Market Share

Soy protein is available in flour, concentrate, and isolate format. Soy protein is widely being incorporated as ingredients in processed food, as a protein supplement, and even available as protein drink. Other plant protein sources, such as legumes, have gained popularity, due to their low-fat content and adequate amounts of macronutrients, including folate, iron, zinc, and calcium. Pea proteins are perceived as a cost-effective way to follow a healthy lifestyle, as it is a complete protein that contains all nine essential amino acids (unlike rice or beans). Major players are coming up with various forms of the protein and are investing more on improving the performance of their existing products, as well as in developing new formulations. For instance, ADM has launched an energy drink incorporated with soy protein, which is available in the US and European markets.

France is the Fastest Growing Market in the Europe Plant Protein Market

The French plant protein market is registering a CAGR of 8.1%. The increasing preferences toward healthy foods is the major factor that is driving the plant protein market in France. The decrease in the consumption of animal protein, due to the various intolerances, is also a factor leading to the growth of the plant protein market in Europe. There is significant support from the governments for production and consumption of plant protein, such as soy, as they require fewer natural resources for the same protein level. Soy-based proteins are the most demanded plant protein in France. Major players are expanding their product range by introducing proteins from new sources of plants, and more players are entering into the market for expanding their base.

Europe Plant Protein Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for Europe Plant Protein market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of Europe Plant Protein status worldwide?

What are the Europe Plant Protein market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of Europe Plant Protein ?

What is the market share of each type and application?

Detailed TOC of Europe Plant Protein Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Research Phases

1.2 Study Deliverables

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Ingredient Type

5.1.1 Wheat Protein

5.1.2 Soy Protein

5.1.3 Pea Protein

5.1.4 Other Ingredient Types

5.2 By Form

5.2.1 Protein Isolate

5.2.2 Protein Concentrate

5.2.3 Texture Protein

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Bakery

5.3.2 Meat Extender

5.3.3 Nutritional Supplement

5.3.4 Beverage

5.3.5 Snacks

5.3.6 Other Applications

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 Germany

5.4.2 United Kingdom

5.4.3 France

5.4.4 Spain

5.4.5 Italy

5.4.6 Russia

5.4.7 Rest of Europe

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Strategies Adopted by Key Players

6.2 Most Active Companies

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Archer Daniels Midland

6.4.2 Cargill Incorporated

6.4.3 DuPont

6.4.4 Kerry Inc.

6.4.5 Omega Protein Corporation

6.4.6 Roquette

6.4.7 Amway

6.4.8 Glanbia PLC

6.4.9 Avebe

6.4.10 Growing Naturals LLC

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

