Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from Construction Industry

– In the construction industry, polycarbonate sheets are used in roofing, cladding, and glazing applications, owing to their lightweight, easy installation, and energy conservation features. They are further used fences and walls in both residential and commercial building projects. As the construction industry in Europe continues to grow, the consumption of polycarbonate sheets is expected to rise through the forecast period.

– Construction activities in all 19 EUROCONSTRUCT countries were expected to rise by 3.5% in volume terms in 2017, owing to growing demand in construction in these countries. Furthermore, the market is further expected to rise by around 6% through 2020. Hungary was estimated to register the maximum demand of more than 25%, followed by Ireland (+15%), Sweden (+10%), and Poland (+9%).

– In Germany, construction activity increased in 2017 compared to 2016, owing to the increasing demand for residential accommodation. As per industry experts, the demand for new houses is estimated to be around 350,000 per year until 2020.

– In the United Kingdom, construction activity slowed in the commercial sector, however, house building remained an attractive spot throughout 2017.

– Such positive factors are expected to drive the consumption of polycarbonate sheets in the construction industry, during the forecast period.

Germany to Dominate the Market

The German economy is the largest economy in Europe and the fifth by GDP in the world. Germany leads the European automotive market, with 41 assembly and engine production plants that contribute to one-third of the total automobile production in Europe. Furthermore, the aerospace industry in Germany has enjoyed immense growth since the last two decades, with revenues more than quadrupling since the mid-90s to cross USD 46.2 billion in 2017. It is estimated that over 30 to 35 thousand new aircraft will be operational by the next 20 years to meet the rising aviation demand. Thus, with the increase in production of aircraft, usage of polycarbonate (PC) sheets will increase in the forecasted period. Germany accounts for about 5% of the aerospace industry in 2017. The aforementioned factors are contributing to the increasing demand for polycarbonate consumption in the region during the forecast period.

Detailed TOC of Europe Polycarbonate Sheets Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Revival of the Construction Industry in European Countries

4.1.2 Increasing Popularity of Polycarbonate against Conventional Materials

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Volatility in Raw Material Prices

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Solid

5.1.2 Corrugated

5.1.3 Multi-walled

5.2 By End-user Industry

5.2.1 Aerospace

5.2.2 Agriculture

5.2.3 Automotive

5.2.4 Construction

5.2.5 Electrical and Electronics

5.2.6 Other End-user Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Germany

5.3.2 France

5.3.3 United Kingdom

5.3.4 Italy

5.3.5 Spain

5.3.6 Benelux

5.3.7 Nordic Countries

5.3.8 Turkey

5.3.9 Rest of Europe

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 3A Composites GmbH(Polycasa)

6.4.2 Akraplast Sistemi Srl

6.4.3 Arla Plast AB

6.4.4 Brett Martin

6.4.5 Carboplak

6.4.6 Covestro

6.4.7 Danpal

6.4.8 Dott. Gallina Srl

6.4.9 DS Smith

6.4.10 Giplast

6.4.11 Isik Plastik

6.4.12 Koscon Industrial SA

6.4.13 Lamiplast Srl

6.4.14 LLC Ug-Oil-Plast

6.4.15 NUDEC

6.4.16 Onduline

6.4.17 Palram

6.4.18 Plazit-Polygal Group

6.4.19 Röber Kunststoffe GmbH

6.4.20 Rodeca

6.4.21 SABIC

6.4.22 SafPlast Innovative

6.4.23 Sintostamp SpA

6.4.24 Sumer Packaging

6.4.25 Teknorm Plastik

6.4.26 WZD Sp. zoo

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Emerging Applications in the Medical Sector as an alternative to PPSU and PSU Sheets

7.2 Unique Applications in Automotive Glazing and Electrical & Electronics

