The “Europe PUR Hot-melt Adhesives Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Europe PUR Hot-melt Adhesives industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Europe PUR Hot-melt Adhesives market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Europe PUR Hot-melt Adhesives market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245089

Competitor Analysis:

Europe PUR Hot-melt Adhesives market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Europe PUR Hot-melt Adhesives market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Europe PUR Hot-melt Adhesives market report provides an in-depth insight into Europe PUR Hot-melt Adhesives industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Europe PUR Hot-melt Adhesives market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245089

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand of Woodwork and Joinery (Furniture)

– Hot-melt adhesives are used for assembly work and for bonding decorative edging. They further increase the structural bonding of wood and aid in joining wood with other materials. Hot-melt adhesives have versatile applications in the woodworking industry.

– They can be used in making architectural and aesthetic elements, for profile wrapping, post forming, and soft forming, among others. Polyurethane adhesives are used to cure exposure to moisture and provide environmental resistance.

– The need for unique and different types of furniture is driving the woodworking industry, and thus, the demand for hot-melt adhesives in this industry is steadily growing.

– The European woodworking and joinery industry is expected to grow at a moderate rate during the forecast period. The residential construction sector in Europe is in a stage of transformation and it is offering an attractive market with the scope for faster development.

– The furniture industry derives its demand mainly from two sectors: domestic or home market and commercial or office market. The increasing per-capita income of the middle classes in European countries has created a demand for domestic furniture from these markets.

– The residential and office construction sector in the EU is expected to grow at moderate rates, with the infrastructure construction activities gaining a boost in the majority of the European countries. The state subsidies provided by different countries for residential construction are driving the growth of the housing construction in Europe.

– On the whole, the demand for PUR hot-melt adhesives for furniture applications is expected to grow at a moderate rate through the forecast period.

Germany to Dominate the Market

Germany recorded a significant GDP growth rate of 2.0% in 2018. The automotive industry is the largest sector in Germany, which accounts for 20% of the total German industry revenues. The public consumption of hot-melt adhesives has increased by 0.5%, supported by the growth of the automotive, electronics, energy and power, pharmaceutical, and chemical industries. The German economy has, in recent years, recovering from crises that plagued its industrial sectors. At present, the public consumption of goods and services has increased significantly with an increase in purchasing power. The market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to an increase in the use of hot-melt adhesives, with demand coming from both domestic and international clients. The construction sector in Germany accounted for about 3.3% of the GDP. The residential construction market segment was expected to experience a moderately high growth rate of around 7% in 2017. Subsequently, the furniture industry is also showing positive growth rates. The packaging industry has a higher market potential with growing demand from consumers, which in turn, is expected to drive the consumption of PUR hot-melt adhesives during the forecast period.

Reasons to Buy Europe PUR Hot-melt Adhesives Market Report:

Analysis of Europe PUR Hot-melt Adhesives market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

Historical data and forecast of Europe PUR Hot-melt Adhesives industry

Europe PUR Hot-melt Adhesives market report covers regional analysis including growth estimates

To analyze the end-user markets including growth estimates

Profiles on laboratory balance including products, sales/revenues, and market position

Includes Europe PUR Hot-melt Adhesives market structure, market drivers, opportunities, and restraints.

Purchase this Report (Price 3850 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14245089

Europe PUR Hot-melt Adhesives Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for Europe PUR Hot-melt Adhesives market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of Europe PUR Hot-melt Adhesives status worldwide?

What are the Europe PUR Hot-melt Adhesives market challenges to market growth?

What are the Europe PUR Hot-melt Adhesives market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of Europe PUR Hot-melt Adhesives ?

What is the market share of each type and application?

Detailed TOC of Europe PUR Hot-melt Adhesives Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand from the Packaging and Electronics Industries

4.1.2 Increasing Usage of PUR holt-melt adhesives as a Substitute for Solvent-borne Adhesives

4.1.3 Increasing Applications in a Various Industries

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Decrease In The Demand In Russia And France

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Technology Snapshot

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Non-reactive

5.1.2 Reactive

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Packaging

5.2.2 Healthcare

5.2.3 Transportation

5.2.4 Woodworking and Joinery (Furniture)

5.2.5 Footwear

5.2.6 Textiles

5.2.7 Electronics

5.2.8 Bookbinding

5.2.9 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Germany

5.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3 France

5.3.4 Italy

5.3.5 Spain

5.3.6 Russia

5.3.7 Rest of Europe

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 3M

6.4.2 Adco (UK) Limited

6.4.3 Arkema Group (Bostik SA)

6.4.4 Artimelt AG

6.4.5 Buhnen Gmbh & Co. KG

6.4.6 Delo Industrial Adhesives

6.4.7 DIC Corporation

6.4.8 DowDuPont

6.4.9 Franklin International

6.4.10 H.B. Fuller

6.4.11 Henkel AG & Company, KGaA

6.4.12 Jowat SE

6.4.13 Klebchemie M. G. Becker GmbH & Co. KG

6.4.14 Master Bond Inc.

6.4.15 SIKA AG

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Adoption of Bio-based Hot-melt Adhesives

7.2 Innovative Product Development to have Competitive Edge

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Pallet Trucks Market Size Forecast Analysis by Global Opportunities 2020: Development Status, Organization Share, Market Components, and Regional Outlook till 2026

Soft Tissue Allografts Market Outlook by Size and Share 2026 Growing Rapidlly with Top Companies, Trends and Future Prospects, Gross Margin, and Business Development till 2026

Billboard Market Analysis by Industry Share 2020 – Global Growth Rate, Business Size, Statistics, Revenue, Strategies of Key Players Forecast to 2026

Crossbelt Sortation Systems Market Share and Forecast by 2020 to 2026 | Top Key Players Analysis Covers Regions with Growth Value, Comprehensive Development Strategy, Global Size with Revenue and COVID-19 Impact

Automotive Chassis System Market Future Trends, Growth Factors 2020: Global Opportunities by Leading Countries, Manufacturing Size and Share, Industry Segments by Types and Applications Forecast to 2026

Cloud Computing in Education Market Size, Manufacturers Share, Growth 2020: Trends in Global Regions, Development Status, Industry Segmentation with COVID-19 Impact Forecast to 2026

Chromated Zinc Chloride(CZC) Market Forecast Report 2020-2025 Global Analysis by Competitive Landscape, Types, Applications, Industry Segmentation, and Worldwide Growth Insights

Car Leasing Market 2020 – Analysis, Business Size, Statistics, Global Growth Rate, Revenue, Strategies of Key Players Forecast to 2024 | Industry Research.co